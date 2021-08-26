PLATTSBURGH — A man was allegedly found in possession of multiple narcotics and arrested Wednesday as a part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales and transportation in the Plattsburgh area, the Plattsburgh City Police Department said.
Nickolas Mahler, 31, was reportedly found in possession of about three ounces of crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in his vehicle during a search warrant, a news release by City Police said.
Police said they were able to connect Mahler after developing leads to another investigation into the theft of various Snap-On tools, the release said.
“The tools, valued at approximately $10,000, had been taken from a location in the City of Plattsburgh in November of last year,” police said.
“In furtherance of this investigation, a search warrant was executed ensuring the recovery of numerous Snap-On tools.”
Mahler was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies, the release said.
Police said he was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail.
