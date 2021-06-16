Drought presents Ausable Chasm challenges

ROBIN CAUDELL/STAFF PHOTODrought conditions have left Rainbow Falls without a rainbow at Ausable Chasm. The recent weeks with little to no rain had its impacts on the chasm’s operations, like rafting, which opened up the week before Memorial Day. “Certainly low water is not a friend of ours,” Manager Tim Bresett said. “It’s difficult. It causes a slow down of operations. When the river is slow, everything, at least in the rafting department, will go much slower.”