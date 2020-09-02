LAKE PLACID — The first ever Casella Drive-In Movie Festival is aiming to provide entertainment to the Lake Placid community this weekend.
The annual I Love BBQ and Music Festival that the drive-in event is taking place of was postponed this summer from its original July 4th weekend date to Labor Day weekend.
As the new date drew closer, though, Event Chairman Dmitry Feld, marketing manager for USA Luge, said that organizers saw the writing on the wall.
“At the beginning of August, we saw that it probably wasn’t going to happen,” Feld said.
That barbecue is usually an annual fundraiser for the Shipman Youth Center in Lake Placid, Feld said, and organizers wanted a way to still help keep fundraising going in its absence.
The center is a not-for-profit community organization providing support to children and youth ages 10 to 18, its website said, and was named for Thomas Shipman, a designated Lake Placid youth police officer who died unexpectedly in 1995 and who, according to Feld, was always concerned for the area’s youth.
“A lot of people still remember him,” Feld said. “We’re just helping keep his dream alive.”
And, aside from that, organizers were just looking to provide some entertainment.
“We also felt that the local community needed some kind of event to cheer everybody up,” Feld said.
SCHEDULE
The gates to the North Elba Show Grounds at 5514 Cascade Rd. will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with each night’s double-feature beginning at 8 p.m.
Friday will feature “Minions” followed by “The Blues Brothers”, Saturday will feature “School of Rock” followed by “Instant Family,” and Sunday will feature “Shrek” followed by “Jurassic Park.”
Viewers will have to remain in their vehicles unless using the restroom, Feld said, and masks will be required any time viewers are not in their cars.
The first 100 guests each night will be given free packaged snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, hand sanitizer and masks.
A free will donation of $10 per person or $25 for a full vehicle upon entry is encouraged.
“We appreciate that the local community is letting us do this event,” Feld said.
