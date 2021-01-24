DRI grant to fund Strand renovations

PLATTSBURGH – The Board of Directors and staff of the Strand Center for the Arts have reached a major Downtown Revitalization Initiative Grant milestone.
Construction will soon begin on both of its properties to fulfill a commitment made to the nonprofit's program in 2017, according to a news release.
The Strand Theater at 25 Brinkerhoff St. will receive final treatments towards its overall restoration, focusing on function, safety, technical updates and final appearance.
The upgrades will allow for better produced and more varied programming as the Strand moves forward.
The balance of the grant focuses on the former Federal Building at 23 Brinkerhoff St. the home of The Strand Center for the Arts.
For years, this property has housed the Box Office, classes, studios, Main Gallery, Clay Studio, and more.
The Strand is enthusiastic as these improvements underscore the entirety of its mission, “To Engage, Enrich and Entertain” the community through the arts, the release said.
The multi-faceted organization will soon be able to deliver further on that promise thanks to the $755,000 grant.
MAKER SPACE
Upon completion, the second floor of 23 Brinkerhoff St. will become a dedicated Maker Space, music classroom, and a smart classroom/flex space.
New York State Housing and Community Renewal, who oversees this grant process, has given the Strand further permissions to make infrastructure and facilities improvements, including internal systems, updated accessibility standards, and permanent signage to transition the façade from Federal Building to the Strand Center for the Arts.
Norsk Titanium has dedicated funds toward a large-scale 3D printer, and the center has ongoing plans for similar equipment across mediums.
Final details of the Maker Space are still in process.
Community feedback is welcomed as the Strand develops these plans in the immediate future. Ideas can be sent to dri.bids@strandcenter.org.
The Strand Gallery, offices, Clay Studio, Fiber Arts Studio, and store will continue to serve the community as the center moves forward.
"The board thanks all of those who continue to support these endeavors and would like to acknowledge everyone who has lent their professional services or been awarded contracts in this process: Fred Keil, Architect, for more than a decade of commitment; AES NorthEast, LeGault Construction; Dow Electric; KAS Engineering; Lake Champlain Roofing; and Syracuse Scenery and Stage Lighting," a statement said.
The board also recognizes those who dedicated their time to multiple bid processes including Murnane Building Contractors, Bruce Building, MLB Inc, Ametal Construction Corp, General Engineers’ Construction, Raville Painting, Ace Electric, and The Wood Lab.
"It is hoped the community appreciates this commitment as much as the board does while it looks forward to sharing news of its progress and opening its doors to these exciting upgrades the DRI process will make possible."
