Draft report details CCC re-start planning

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College's draft plan for re-starting campus operations this fall considers several areas including academic program planning and interaction with the local community.
The report, which has yet to be approved, was submitted to the State University of New York on June 6, CCC President Ray DiPasquale said.
Administrators, CCC Board of Trustees Chair David Favro and union leaders compose the task force focused on re-opening, the draft plan said.
Challenges the college has encountered during the planning process are finances, staffing and the unknown, DiPasquale said.
ACADEMIC SCENARIOS
The college's Academic Council initially focused on three possible scenarios in its discussions regarding this fall: fully in-person except for classes already offered via distance learning, a blend of in-person and remote delivery of instruction, and fully remote delivery of all courses.
Input on what instruction and services could only be delivered in-person "to achieve intended or designed learning and/or support outcomes" was gathered, the plan said.
"In addition, input was provided on which learning activities or services could not be delivered in an effective manner to protect student, faculty and/or staff safety using well-established guidelines on social distancing, et cetera."
The council concluded that either a blended/hybrid model or fully remote delivery would effectively assure safety "within the constraints of resources needed to achieve such an outcome."
"The blended/hybrid scenario would involve in-person instruction restricted to those activities designed for learning outcomes not feasibly achieved by remote means or for those activities mandated by program accreditation, as with nursing clinicals," the report said.
If a fully remote model were utilized, it is likely that, for a limited number courses, learning activities will have to be deferred to when in-person instruction is possible.
"This will necessitate flexible utilization of incomplete grades which may have financial aid ramifications for students," the plan said.
"Or, in cases where it will not deter students from completing their academic programs, possible substitute courses will have to be identified and recommended to the students."
CAPACITY
Social distancing guidelines that keep people six feet apart will cut most classrooms and lecture rooms by at least 50 percent of their original capacity, with Stafford Center labs cut to 25 percent availability, the report said.
That also reduces the number of people who can utilize spaces with fixed seating. For example, the Stafford Theater would be reduced to about 34 seats.
The plan listed the possibility of moving tables meant for two students out of classrooms in favor of unused desks in order to maximize space, and named several additional spaces available for instruction, such as the cafeteria and library.
It was noted that the Clinton County Health Department's contact tracing team is currently utilizing the two Institute for Advanced Manufacturing classrooms and its conference room.
"If contact tracing continues, we expect these rooms to be off limits," the report said.
FUNDING NEEDED
The plan said CCC would need $119,580 in additional funding to re-open, which would help cover the material and labor costs of installing plexiglass barriers and social distance markings; relocating classroom furniture and alternating layouts; and sanitization of labs, offices and other spaces.
The report earmarked $23,000 for the acquisition of personal protective equipment and $15,000 for the administration of COVID-19 tests; those costs are included in the total additional funding estimates.
According to conversations with University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital medical professionals, each test would cost $100, the plan noted, meaning that $15,000 would cover 150 tests.
"This estimate does not include students; tests would be used at the beginning of the semester and on an on-going basis," DiPasquale said.
"We estimate testing roughly 500 students for an additional $50,000 (which wasn't included in the summary)."
The breakdown also included $11,280 for a one-year rental of two storage containers for unused classroom furniture as well as buildings and grounds labor.
The plan said CCC does not have enough space to store these items, and noted that the college will not have use of the Moore Building's north end through spring 2021 due to renovations.
"With our very limited personnel, it would mean we would have to assign our (Buildings and Grounds) employees to do nothing more than get classrooms ready, move computers and other equipment and supplies — this could take up to six weeks to complete this," DiPasquale said.
OTHER MEASURES
The Buildings and Grounds Department had about 60 days' worth of personal protective equipment for their use, the draft plan said. It was noted that such supplies will need to be secured "to provide adequate coverage for unprepared students."
Other measures included limiting access to each of the main buildings to one entrance, adding additional signage, conducting screening and testing, installing plexiglass barriers in student service areas, creating traffic patterns in the hallways and limiting visitors to campus.
The report also suggested no on-campus events, virtual events and club meetings, visits by appointment only or remotely and, for unexpected visitors, a centralized check-in point.
Tracing and monitoring plans for after campus re-opens included daily mandatory health screening assessments before employees start work and collaboration with the county's contract tracing services.
DiPasquale said SUNY could issue fall re-opening guidelines and requirements between late June and early July, which would allow the plan's final draft to be completed.
"Due to current financial and staffing shortages, it would be prudent for Clinton Community College to re-open to full operation in January 2021," the report said.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.