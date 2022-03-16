PLATTSBURGH — Residents can vote for their preferred redesign of a portion of Margaret Street in downtown Plattsburgh at tinyurl.com/4c5x3d2c.
The project, focused on the area between Broad and Cornelia streets, is necessitated by aging public utility infrastructure that runs beneath the roadway.
There are three options to chose from, two of which would keep Margaret Street a two-way while the third would convert it to a one-way.
Voting lasts until Wednesday, March 23.
