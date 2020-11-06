PLATTSBURGH — A downstate man was arrested after robbing a victim and fleeing the scene, State Police say.
On Nov. 5, State Police arrested Mounanou G. Badila, 24, of Hudson, after he forcibly stole the victim’s purse and iPhone in the parking lot of Target located in the Champlain Centre Mall, a press release said.
The incident was reported to State Police at approximately 5:22 p.m.
In the process of fleeing the scene, Mounanou also caused injury to a witness when he shoved her to the ground, injuring her wrist, the release said.
Badila was charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a felony.
He was virtually arraigned in Chazy Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court on Nov. 10.
State Police were assisted by the Plattsburgh City Police
