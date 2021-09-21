PLATTSBURGH — It's good to know who is in charge, says North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest victory in Canada's parliamentary elections.
"Elections, particularly during a challenging period as we continue to be in now, create uncertainty," Douglas told the Press-Republican. "Uncertainty is never good for business, it's never good for the economy. Business likes certainty.
"Once an election is over, what business likes more than anything else, whether it's in Canada or the U.S., is that it's over and we know who the whos are."
SAME CONTACTS
Results were in Monday, identifying Trudeau's Liberal Party as the nation's winner, though he did not snag a majority.
Regardless of the results, Douglas thought it good to have the election in the rearview mirror.
"We have no preferences here at the chamber regarding politics in Canada and who we would like to see win — that's up to them," the chamber president said of Canadian voters, noting this was the same stance the regional chamber took in the case of U.S. elections.
"The convenient thing when the incumbent government remains in place is that we won't be needing to build new relationships with new ministers and so on, as we would if a new party had won the government."
ZERO BORDER IMPACT
Earlier this year, Douglas and other officials thought Canada's pending election may have impacted Trudeau's delay to reopen its border to Americans after more than a year of COVID-induced restrictions on nonessential travel.
The chamber president said that fear was happily negated when Canada allowed American's access up north, following certain protocols, in August 2021.
Instead of reciprocating the favor, U.S. leadership Monday reinstated restrictions at the border crossing for yet another 30 days, continuing to block nonessential southbound travel through October 21.
Douglas said the results of Monday's election would likely leave this unchanged.
"The unfortunate thing is that I have been watching this carefully for 30 years, I see no meaningful indication that there is any coordination between the United States and Canada, therefore, in that regard, I don't think it really mattered," he said. "There is nothing happening."
Douglas lamented the seeming lack of priority held by U.S. leadership in regards to the border.
"They have done nothing in 18 months," he said. "Even if there was a policy decision tomorrow, they woke up at the White House and said, 'You know what we have to do tomorrow? We have to start reopening the Canadian border.'
"They would have to go back and do the stuff that they haven't done in the past 18 months to prepare for that. We're all just lost in the mystery of why this has completely fallen off the table as a priority."
