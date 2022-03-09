PLATTSBURGH — The ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict has continued to escalate economic problems for countries all over the world.
Inflation, which was a developing issue before Russia invaded Ukraine, has grown increasingly worse over the past few months.
According to the federal Consumer Price Index in January, the average cost of goods and services was up 7.5%, the highest figure in almost 40 years.
Right here in the North Country, residents are seeing and feeling the effects of inflation firsthand as they buy necessities from all around town — gas prices, oil prices, grocery prices and many other product prices are reaching record highs with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said at the beginning of the year, inflation was already taking its toll on some local businesses.
“Inflation was already a concern for North Country business at the start of 2022, with 97% seeking federal action to bring it under control and with 78% saying rising inflation was negatively impacting their business,” Douglas said.
“This was before the new disruptions on the global scene and particularly the steep escalation of energy prices, which affect every type of operation from a restaurant to manufacturing.”
Businesses around the North Country are still recovering from the two-year long pandemic, and inflation looks to be another hurdle for them to jump through in order to keep their doors open.
So, as prices continue to rise, Douglas expects most businesses will cut costs wherever it’s feasibly possible to do.
“We expect most businesses will be looking, even more than usual, for any competitive choices for sourcing things and, in some cases, dropping offerings and products that become too costly to handle profitably,” he said.
“Particularly pinched may be some businesses such as contractors and even manufacturers who have committed to contracts on terms that are no longer in the black.”
Despite the many problems small businesses have gone through, and are continuing to go through, there is support available locally to help.
The Chamber, in particular, does a lot to assist businesses, Douglas said, and they are always looking to aid more with any problems that arise.
“North Country businesses showed remarkable perseverance and resilience through the pandemic and this character and determination is important once again,” he said.
“We will continue to do what we can to help companies deal with international matters, while also continuing to encourage area small businesses who have not have fully checked on potential state and federal assistance to contact Raechell Conn at the Chamber. There are still some pandemic related programs that many may qualify for but don't realize it. We want to help.”
