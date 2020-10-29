Douglas: Border closure likely to last into 2021

PLATTSBURGH — Thinking back to the North Country Chamber of Commerce's Roaring Twenties themed dinner last January, Garry Douglas said northern New York would have done well to heed Shakespeare's soothsayer's warning and, "beware the Ides of March."
"It was going to be a great year," the chamber president reminisced during a recent Plattsburgh Rotary Club meeting for which he was guest speaker.
"There was an economic boon; sales tax receipts were at record highs; border numbers were up; we had just had a fabulous Christmas season; unemployment was at record lows in Clinton County.
"We talked about how we were going to roar our way through this year. (Then) we came to mid-March."
ON BORDER BLOCK
Douglas addressed Plattsburgh Rotary Club members at a Wednesday afternoon meeting, where some attended in person at the MHAB Conference Center and others virtually over Zoom.
He was invited to discuss the impacts of the closed U.S.-Canada border crossing.
Restrictions blocking non-essential travel between the countries have been in place since March when the novel coronavirus took flight in North America.
The two nations have since extended the measures on a monthly basis, most recently until Saturday, Nov. 21.
'NOTHING NEW'
Douglas expected that pattern to continue.
"You're going to see nothing significantly new, if anything new, at the border before the end of the year," he said. "In fact, I think it will go early into the New Year."
The chamber president thought a change would come with a virus vaccine or a manageable number of COVID-19 cases on both sides of the crossing.
Douglas said the chamber had continued to advocate for modest reopening steps for the interim.
Recently, he added, both U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and his Canadian counterpart referenced the need for the allied nations to have those chats.
"That was the first acknowledgement of advocacy, where they at least said, 'Yeah, you know, we're hearing we need to be talking; we're going to start doing that,'" Douglas said. "I'm hoping with the election behind us next week, the two governments can do that.
"Maybe we'll see some interim steps, but we're not going to see a more general reopening of the border before the end of the year and certainly not anytime during the upcoming Christmas season."
That in mind, the chamber president said he advised businesses to plan accordingly.
LOCALS HELP
Douglas announced, per the North County Chamber's most recent and conservative estimate, Clinton County alone benefited from more than $310 million a year in Canadian retail and tourism spending.
"Generating over $9 million in Clinton County sales tax, never mind other tax," he said. "It got off to a quick start in the first three months, but then — gone."
Sales tax numbers have been coming in better than expected, he said.
"It's down, but it's not that bad, because everybody is spending, and they're spending locally," Douglas said. "The local spending is — to a significant degree, not entirely — making a real dent in the loss of the Canadian spending."
Douglas did note more negative impacts on the region's hospitality industry and said local businesses, like restaurants, would benefit from a second round of the federal government's paycheck protection program.
'BEST YEAR YET'
The North Country's status as a manufacturing hub had served the region well during the pandemic days, Douglas told the Plattsburgh Rotarians, noting that most upstate producers never closed and that a number of them had grown their operations in 2020.
"Some of them have had their best year in history," he said, mentioning Georgia-Pacific, the local paper plant that manufactures toilet paper. "A hell of a year they've been having."
Schluter Systems and Mold-Rite were recognized as having top years, as well.
Douglas also announced The Development Corporation's recent addition of Krome, a Quebec-based transportation company, to the region's manufacturing community.
"They supply Bombardier and other rail producers," he said. "We've been working with (them) for six years and they just pulled the trigger on their opening here in Plattsburgh."
Many plants were now in hiring mode, too, which was reflected by Clinton County's lowered unemployment rate, he said. After rising throughout the year, the rate had settled below 5 percent in September.
"That's good news."
ELECTION IMPACT
When asked if a change at the White House would prompt a change in Can-Am relations, Douglas said, to some laughs, "Well, I have to be careful on this one."
If a new president were to take the 2020 election, Douglas thought there could be a shift back to a more traditional relationship, in terms of communication and negotiation dynamics.
He said one shouldn't assume a new president would handle trading matters any different than President Donald Trump, because both candidates had discussed "Buy American" agendas, rather than "Buy North American" ones.
"This is the broadest and deepest economic union between any two countries in the world, let alone two G7 (Group of Seven) economies," he said. "That makes it imperative that there be a good relationship and, therefore, it will always be.
"Some of the issues that we've had will still be the issues, they just may be dealt with in different ways."
'A WAY FORWARD'
Though 2020 was a hard year to be optimistic, and while the roaring may have stopped, Douglas said the North Country was finding its way forward.
The chamber president quoted Dr. Seuss: "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose."
"When is that ever more true than when we face unexpected catastrophes?," Douglas asked. "We can choose to be the optimist; we can choose to be the pessimist.
"When we have feet in our shoes and we have brains to use, we can choose our own way forward."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.