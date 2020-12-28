DoNorth digs Lyon Mountain

PLATTSBURGH – DoNorth staffers took a turn in Lyon Mountain for the winter-spring 2020 issue of SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-produced magazine.
The edition is live online and features a collaboration between the Department of Journalism and Public Relations and Mountain Lake PBS.
“We partnered up with Mountain Lake PBS," Sierra McGivney, DoNorth editor-in-chief, said.
“This semester, they are focusing on a project on small communities in the Adirondacks. One was Lyon Mountain. They gave us a couple of people to interview, who had grown up there and lived there.”
EXCAVATING LYON MOUNTAIN
This edition is the second fully digital release of the magazine, and half of its content focused on Lyon Mountain.
Featured stories include “Mining in the Iron Town: A Dig into Lyon Mountain's Past” by Clarice Knelly and museum photos by Maria Tibold, “Homeward Bound: Dusting off the memories of an old company town” by Haily Dang and photos by McGivney, and “Iron Or(e) Steel? Sifting through the archives of a mining town” by Heaven Longo and photos by Maria Tibold.
“I took the people most interested in the project and pulled them aside,” McGivney said.
“Who would fit best for what part.”
A double major in multimedia journalism and expeditionary studies, McGivney is from the Albany area.
“I like being in the Adirondacks so much,” she said.
“I knew it was a good place to go back country skiing. One of the biggest surprises was how rich the history is in Lyon Mountain.”
McGivney wrote and took photographs to illustrate “Dug Out: A Company Town Founded in Mining and Baseball.”
“Bill LaDuke was very knowledgeable about the town,” she said.
“I didn't know they had their own baseball team. I didn't know the mining was so intense and very interesting. I learned a lot about the history of mining and baseball in Lyon Mountain.”
CONTENT DEPARTURE
This issue represents a significant departure from previous issues, according to Catherine Manegold, DoNorth’s faculty advisor and journalism assistant professor.
“The possibility of entering into collaboration with Mountain Lake PBS on the Lyon Mountain project was an opportunity the magazine could not pass up,” Manegold said in a press release.
McGivney is proud of her team “for rising to the challenge of producing a magazine filled with high quality stories, photo essays and cutting-edge design during a global pandemic.”
“So far, it's been super positive,” she said of received feedback.
“Jonathan Slater, the head of the department, is really excited about this issue.”
“We were all transitioning from our normal lives to a weird reality with masks, social distancing and constant anxiety about the state of each other’s health.” Longo, managing editor, said in a release.
“We really couldn’t have asked for better writers, editors and designers.”
NEW VISTAS
The rest of the magazine was rounded out by content on Keene's frozen valleys, luscious lavender fields of the Adirondack View Vineyard and the clay side of Malone.
“DoNorth has stories for a wide range of audiences,” Manegold said.
“Future issues will continue to showcase individual communities in the region.”
Keeseville and Peru are in the sights of DoNorth staff, but McGivney is handing her hat to Longo.
“We have another issue in May,” McGivney said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
ON THE NET
Visit DoNorth online:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.