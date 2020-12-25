SCHUYLER FALLS — The case of a Schuyler Falls man allegedly firing a shotgun at police officers earlier this month is set to go before a Clinton County Grand Jury.
Kevin M. Doherty Jr., 34, of Schuyler Falls faces two counts each of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and menacing a police officer, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, in connection with an incident that took place Dec. 6.
According to State Police, law enforcement responded to Doherty's Rabideau Street home to check on his welfare.
Clinton County Sheriff's deputies arrived first and engaged him in dialogue prior to when troopers got there, police said.
Doherty allegedly fired a shotgun at Deputy Tyler Condin and Trooper Shannon Saunders from an open window.
Police said that, earlier in the day, Doherty was involved in a domestic dispute during which he choked a woman in front of a child. He faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt, and misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and sent to Clinton County Jail on $5,000 cash bail/$10,000 bond for the domestic-related charges, but was remanded without bail for counts connected to the alleged shooting.
Doherty was scheduled to appear in Schuyler Falls Town Court Dec. 17. His counsel waived the felony hearing, and the matter was moved to Clinton County Court to await presentation to a grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.