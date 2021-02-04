Doctor on vax: Making headway

PLATTSBURGH — More than 30,000, or 10.8 percent, of eligible adults in the seven-county North Country region received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the eight weeks since upstate inoculations began.
Just under 9,200, or 3 percent, of them had received both doses.
"We still have a ways to go," CVPH Vice President of Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said Thursday, "but we’re starting to make headway,"
VACCINE RUMORS 'NOT TRUE'
Rietsema, who also serves as the NYS designated Northern New York Regional Vaccination Hub coordinator, joined fellow experts as a panelist during the North Country Chamber of Commerce's second vaccination-related webinar titled "An Update on the COVID-19 Vaccine in the North Country."
"We have stressed from the very beginning. . . the importance of having the right information and that’s what these are about," Chamber President Garry Douglas said, noting some vaccine rhetoric that had circulated social media.
"It is important to have information from the experts, those who are in the know."
On that note, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Lisa Harris debunked some popular vaccine rumors, explicitly stating that the COVID vaccine was not alive, did not contain actual coronavirus, would not go into an individual's DNA, would not alter an individual's DNA, did not contain a microchip and would not cause an individual to grow extra limbs.
"None of that is true," Harris said.
310K PEOPLE
Rietsema said there were some 7 million New Yorkers expected to be eligible for vaccination and, though the figure could increase by about 20 percent, the state was currently receiving 300,000 doses per week.
While vaccinations were well underway in the North Country, the local experts didn't expect all of the 1B group, essential workers and those aged 65-plus years, to be vaccinated until at least April.
The Clinton County Health Department Quality Coordinator Margaret Searing called the public health mission to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine an "all hands on deck operation."
"In order to reach our goal to protect everyone, 85 percent of our population needs to get vaccinated in two doses," the R.N. said.
In Clinton County alone, excluding children aged 16 years or younger who were not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, that was equal to nearly 68,000 adults, or 136,000 injections, she added.
"For our seven county North Country region, we need to reach 310,000 people."
EQUITY TASK FORCE
Rietsema said, across the seven-county region, 51,876 individual doses has been received.
He said the state has two goals: get the vaccine in as many arms as quickly as possible and make it equitable.
"It is true that sometimes those two goals get a little bit in conflict with one another," Rietsema said, noting that the regional hub had an Equity Task Force.
"(It's) a task force made up of people who have relationships into the smaller communities that might not be well represented, they might not be communities that can easily access websites to schedule a vaccine, they might live very rurally," he continued.
"That taskforce is designed to figure out and assist us with strategies to reach those people."
VACCINE REACTIONS, PROTECTION
Asked what, if any, vaccine reactions have been reported thus far, Harris said there hadn't been a lot of severe adverse reactions.
"What things are we seeing?" she asked. "Fever, sore arm, body aches and pains, headaches, cold symptoms — I don't like to think of those as side effects.
"It’s more that your immune system is responding. You want an immune response; you want your immune system to gear up. . . those are good things to see."
Searing said that two weeks after an individual received their second vaccine dose that they would likely be 95 percent protected from getting sick from the virus.
"But we don't know if you can still be a carrier of COVID-19 and spread it to others while you yourself don't get sick," she said. "It's very important that we all continue to wear masks and wash our hands and watch our distance."
The R.N. also noted that, as the virus spreads, it could mutate, which could make it resistant to the vaccines.
"Some experts are warning these mutations might prolong the pandemic another year," she said. "No one wants that. A virus that can’t multiply, can’t mutate. We are all needed to keep it from multiplying. Remember, it’s all hands on deck and this means you, too. Please wear your mask."
'MAKE SURE YOU DO IT'
The chamber recently completed its annual Issues Survey, where it polled North Country businesses and identified state and federal topics of high importance.
The top priority this year had "far and away" been the acceleration and deployment of vaccinations, Douglas said.
"That is the only way forward for the economy, for border crossings, for most everything that concerns us in the region," he said.
Douglas also shared that he himself had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was scheduled for his second inoculation next week.
"I haven’t let anybody come near me with a needle in 40 years and, you know what? It was painless; it was simple," the chamber president said. "I have no trepidations about going back a second time.
"Make sure that you do it."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.