PLATTSBURGH — After learning English in middle school after moving to the US from Holland and working as a school therapist with Champlain Valley Educational Services until retiring in 2013, Soraya Seiden knew her way around swear words.
She certainly heard a few as students roamed the halls over the years, anyway.
So, roughly four years ago, she got the idea of making a cuss word trivia game, and the “Are You a Potty Mouth” card game was born.
The game, which includes a 150-card deck, focuses on each player trying to obtain 10 cards by correctly answering the expletive-related question on each, with the first person to collect 10 cards winning the game.
The categories include “Word Play,” “TV, Movies and Musics” and “Social Trends,” as well as visual cards that require the player to guess the profanity-laden saying that the illustration is trying to portray.
It is already being sold at select locations in Plattsburgh, including AC Gaming, Beautiful Mess and Old Soul, with more locations hopefully on the way.
It’s a culmination of years of development, research and focus group testing.
“It’s been a whole learning process, because this isn’t exactly what I went to school for,” Seiden said. “Every day I learn something.”
CARD GAME MARKET
Early on into the process, Seiden looked into the prevalence of swearing trivia games within the card and board game market.
Seeing little there, she began researching, leading her down many avenues like the origins of swearing, swearing around the world and how different people use the words in their daily lives.
In doing so, she learned how ever-present the obscenities were in lives around the globe.
“I learned how really meshed it is into all of the world’s cultures,” Seiden said. "Each culture has its different ways of swearing that reflect who they are as people.”
And while the nature of the game’s subject matter necessitated a 16 + age rating on the game, “Potty Mouth” is free of any “prejudicial, sexual or derogatory” cards you might see in other more adult-themed games, something Seiden made sure of.
“I wanted to make it a multi-generational game,” Seiden said. “You can feel comfortable playing with your mom, your aunt.”
So whether you’re giving another way to say the phrase, “Eat dung and perish,” or answering which movie contains the most uses of f**k, your face won’t get quite as red around your family.
FINISHED PRODUCT
Getting the finished game onto store shelves was challenging but rewarding, according to Seiden.
“I have been very lucky to have had the chance to start a new career purely on doing something that I love,” Seiden said. “My kids and I have very happy memories playing games; If I can pass that on in a tiny way and make people laugh and come together then I have done what I have set out to do.”
She is also planning on creating other games down the line, including an educational game for older people that focuses on memory retention, a game she was driven to work on after losing her mother to Alzheimers.
For anyone wishing to meet Seiden and pick up a copy of the game, she will be signing copies of it at AC Gaming at 21 Weed St. in Plattsburgh on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
