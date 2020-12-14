ALBANY — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles warned New Yorkers on Friday of ongoing text message phishing schemes.
These illegitimate text messages ask recipients to update their driver license contact information, a press release said, with the messages linking to a phony DMV website.
Anyone who received such a text message should not provide any personal data and should delete it right away.
Examples of the texts are provided in the images attached to this story.
Phishing texts are fraudulent messages scammers use to obtain data or sensitive personal information. That information can be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
To help protect against phishing or smishing scams, the NYS Office of Information Technology Services recommends the following precautions:
- Exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.
- Keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing like poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats and the URL not matching that of the legitimate site.
- Don't click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.
- Don't send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.
DON’T post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.
For more information on phishing scams, as well as steps to mitigate a phishing attempt, visit the NYS Office of Information Technology Services Phishing Awareness resources page at https://its.ny.gov/resources.
