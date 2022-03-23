Distinguished Fulbright Chair will address Quebec election

PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Jean-François Godbout, professor of political science visiting from the Universite de Montreal as the spring 2022 Distinguished Fulbright Chair in Quebec Studies, will discuss "Stability and Change in the 2022 Quebec Election" 5 p.m., Thursday, March 24 in Krinovitz Recital Hall, Hawkins Hall.
Godbout will talk about how Québec is currently experiencing a significant political transformation, the most striking example of this change is related to the decline in the relevance of sovereignty, an issue that has dominated Québec politics for the last 50 years.
The traditional opposition between sovereigntists and federalists has been undermined by the emergence of a new kind of political debate centered around the management of ethno-cultural diversity and the level of government intervention in the economy.
The prevalence of these conflicts is having a profound impact on the structure of the party system. There are now four parties represented in the National Assembly of Québec, each one having a distinct set of positions on the questions of sovereignty, pluralism, and economic redistribution.
By presenting the results of an original analysis of three public opinion surveys conducted during the 2012-2014-2018 Québec elections, Godbout will explain how each of these issues has changed voting behavior over time.
With the help of social identity and intergroup threat theories, the presentation will also explain why the conflict over pluralism is becoming dominant in Québec politics today. The presentation will end with a discussion of the upcoming Oct. 3, 2022 election.
A reception will take place immediately after the discussion concludes. RSVPs are requested at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f0GuaOuSgam3QFJLjITC_3qRrt6ZbT1I/view?usp=sharing.
For more information, contact Lisa Bedard at the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Quebec Studies, 518-564-2383 or email lbeda001@plattsburgh.edu.