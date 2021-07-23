Discussion surrounding '12 Years a Slave' hopes to connect past issues with today's

ESSEX — With a presentation of “12 Years a Slave,” and its author, Solomon Northup, this Saturday at the St. John’s Church Hall, organizers are hoping to connect the issues Black Americans faced in the past with the ones they face today.
“Right now, regardless of our skin color, we as Americans are watching a chipping away of our one guaranteed freedom; the Right to Vote. This is not solely a black issue, however, but an issue that affects us all as Americans,” Renee Moore, founder of Solomon Northup Day and a speaker at Saturday’s event, said in an email.
“It’s my guess that if Solomon Northup was alive today he might be disappointed in our lack of progress toward freedom and justice so many years later,” she continued.
Bobbi Perez, an organizer for Saturday’s presentation, said “12 Years a Slave” is still relevant today and that it’s important for everyone to think about the issues from the past that have carried over.
“The Civil War is still among us,” she said. “When we grapple with that idea, then the healing will start. If you can’t face it, you can’t fix it.”
Perez said choosing St. John’s Church Hall to hold that conversation was intentional.
“It’s supposed to be dedicated to tolerance and loving one another,” she said of the church. “I just want to expose people to the possibility of change.”
Perez said she hopes Saturday’s conversation will give pathways for others to change opinions, while also providing a comfortable environment for asking questions.
Perez, who is a grandmother of biracial children, said it’s easier to connect with issues when you have someone you can relate to. She hopes that will happen for those who attend tomorrow’s discussion.
“It doesn’t really mean much if you’re seeing it on a screen and you’re not feeling it,” she said. “My family is giving others a connection they may not have had before.”
Moore hopes to bring up other relevant issues that stem from U.S.’s past.
“Racism takes our energies away [from] other pressing problems such as Mass Incarceration, Qualified Immunity that have now gotten buried in the ranting over Critical Race Theory,” she said.
“Critical race theory is not about teaching hate but about informing tomorrow’s leaders, our children and grand-children about ‘systemic’ racism, the Laws that shaped America’s past and now affects America’s future.”
IF YOU GO
Virtual presentation will begin tomorrow from 7 to 8 p.m. at the St. John’s Church Hall in Essex. A discussion will follow the presentation with refreshments served.
