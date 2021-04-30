DiPasquale believes CCC moving in right direction

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College’s CAP program made a big difference for this spring’s final enrollment numbers, President Ray DiPasquale said.
During the CCC Board of Trustees meeting last week, he shared that participation in the program by area high school students was up by 65, translating to an additional 25 full-time enrollment (FTE) equivalents.
“That’s where the money is, so it’s good news,” DiPasquale said.
RIGHT DIRECTION
DiPasquale explained that the college had estimated spring 2021 numbers would be down 200 to 250 students for overall headcount and 85 FTEs.
He shared with The Press-Republican this week that headcount was just 116 lower than spring 2020’s total, and the FTE count was just 50 lower.
“It’s a bit early for the fall, but I think we’re moving in the right direction,” DiPasquale said at the meeting, though he noted remaining questions about whether the college would be partially or fully open for the new school year.
But, in anticipation of getting students back on campus, he added, the administration will soon make recommendations to the board regarding positions that need to be filled in order to ensure enough services are available.
EMPLOYEES SPEAK
During the public comment portion of the meeting — which Board Chair David Favro restricted to non personnel-related comments — college employees advocated for their colleagues, pointing to how they have taken on increased responsibilities.
Faculty Association President Joanna Jackson acknowledged the importance of building the fund balance back up as a sound financial practice to prepare for the unknown.
But she urged the board to consider more immediate needs first. Jackson first pointed to how the college has recognized the importance of funding vital positions, such as a human resources director.
She argued long-awaited raises and promotions must be seen as equally vital.
“We held on because the work we do is so important to us, for our students and to this community," Jackson said. "But it’s now time, with financial resources starting to flow from government sources who see the damage endured by our college, to invest in those who’ve had their professional and personal lives harmed.”
Speaking for the coalition unit, Darcy Purick similarly brought up how people have worked to support the administration and take on additional duties over the years without extra compensation. She also noted suspension of negotiations for many years.
“We look forward to working with the board and administration on perhaps unpausing negotiations and working on creating the best future for, not only the students of our college, but the community and all of our members and we thank you very much.”
'ONE-TIME MONEY'
DiPasquale acknowledged the hard work of college employees and the support of the board and Clinton County Legislature, and said CCC is in a better position due to some very difficult decisions.
“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen; it’s a whole group of people who have done extraordinary work during an extraordinarily difficult time.”
DiPasquale noted that two of the federal COVID relief bills sent about $2.4 million to CCC, and estimated that about $1 million more will come through the American Rescue Plan.
But he stressed that the funds are “one-time money,” and do not represent a sustainable pattern for the future, adding that the college still awaits guidelines for how it can spend the funds.
Favro echoed DiPasquale’s sentiments.
“We need to learn from our past and we need to be really careful moving forward. We do need to sit down and take a look at our priorities as was mentioned earlier and I’m hoping we’ll get an opportunity to do that to some extent and we’ll go on from there.”
