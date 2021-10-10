Dinner sales to support Malone Backpack Program

MALONE — Taste of Malone, the chief fundraiser for Citizen Advocates' Backpack Program, is back with a twist.
COMBATS HUNGER
The Backpack Program, sponsored by Citizens Advocates, aims to eliminate North Country childhood hunger by providing eligible children in grades kindergarten through six with nutritious food on the weekend throughout the school year.
Each Tuesday, volunteers fill bags with food, which are then delivered to participating schools where staff members discreetly distribute the bags to participating children.
It provides roughly 450 local school-aged children with healthy weekend meal choices.
The Backpack Program costs about $70,000 annually. All funds raised go directly to the program, which relies entirely on volunteer time for support.
DINNER SALES
The traditional Taste of Malone Dinner was reimagined this year for greater participation and in recognition of the ongoing need for health and safety precautions, a Citizen Advocates news release says.
Replacing the typical social hour and feast, where ticket sales drive program donations, eight local restaurants instead agreed to donate 20% of revenue generated from dine-in and takeout dinner orders made on the night of Thursday, Oct. 21.
"Given the challenges our local restaurants endured during the past 18 months, we are deeply humbled by their extreme generosity and commitment to support the Backpack Program,” Citizen Advocates CEO James Button says in the release.
“Together, with the help of many other local businesses and individuals, we are improving the health of our community through the elimination of childhood hunger.”
RESTAURANTS ON BOARD
Participating restaurants include:
• Donovan’s Steak & Ale at 3853 Route 11
• Hearth of Malone at 483 East Main St.
• Hosler’s Family Restaurant at 607 East Main St.
• King’s Wok Buffet Malone Golf Club at 3324 Route 11
• Mo’s Pub & Grill at 3357 Route 11
• The Pine’s Tap and Table at 135 Bare Hill Road
• Riverside Steak & Seafood at 385 West Main St.
SPONSORS
This year’s major program sponsors include: The Joy in Childhood Foundation, Adirondack for Kids, NBT Bank, TruNorthern Federal Credit Union, Sid G. Spear Insurance and United Way of the Adirondack Region.
Individuals wishing to sponsor an individual child for a year can make a $200 donation to the Adopt-A-Kid Campaign. Contact Joe Riccio at 518-651-2760 to learn more.
