ELIZABETHTOWN – Left with no cooks, Essex Center still needed to feed its 90-some residents in the midst of a pandemic.
Enter Director of Dietary Service Tatiana Magee, a registered dietician, who leaped into the fray as head chef at the skilled-nursing facility.
First, one of Essex Center’s full-time cooks left in early September, then the other left mid-month.
“We were able to hold it together after the first cook left by working one of our part-time cooks more hours, but then when the other full-time cook left and there was no one to take her place, it was obvious that the residents still needed to eat and I had to do something,” Magee said by email.
“I just put myself on the schedule and signed myself up for shifts, and then showed up and worked them.”
She said she gave the kitchen staff a pep talk first.
“Basically, I said ‘I see how hard you've been working, how you've all stepped up with little training, I'm advocating for you, and I'm not going anywhere,’” she explained. “I didn't specifically mention me cooking in this speech, but I think they already knew at that point that was the plan.”
It was hard work, and she enlisted the help of Food Service Director Cody Lobdell, who’d started in July, to cook as well.
“(He) couldn't do morning shifts because he had to get his daughter to school, and my son is only 2, so it was easier for me to do the mornings,” Magee said. “I bought scrubs, which I don't normally wear, and dug my black nonskid food service shoes out of the closet, and put on a hairnet and cooked: scrambled eggs and casseroles and sandwiches and hamburgers and French toast and salads and pasta.”
Magee found that institutional cooking is a grueling task.
“I have marks all over my arms now from getting little burns,” she said. “It takes a great deal of physical strength to cook for 80 to 100 people because one has to lift heavy pots, but fortunately carrying around a 27-pound toddler prepared me for this task. It’s hot and steamy in the kitchen and one’s face gets soaked with sweat under the mask.”
The cook who left mid-month gave her some helpful verbal instruction, she said.
“I mostly learned things on my own by doing them and getting little pointers from some of our experienced staff,” Magee said. “Estimating how much food to make has been challenging, and getting the timing down so the food is done in time without being done too early is nerve-wracking.”
She bought Stewart’s Shops gift cards for the staff with her own money to show her appreciation.
“This experience has made me realize how hard my staff works and the challenges they face daily that I may have contributed to as a dietitian myself. Every shift is a race against the clock, and you know that if you mess up, people aren't going to eat, and that's a huge responsibility resting on one person's shoulders.”
She’s getting help with her dietician duties from one of the chain’s registered dietitians at a Buffalo facility, so she doesn’t have to do both jobs at once.
Centers Health Care Director of Corporate Communications Jeffrey Jacomowitz said the workers at Essex Center now look at Magee as a hero.
“Many days, Tatiana cooks breakfast and lunch and Cody cooks dinner,” he said by email. “They split the weekend duties. They had to fill shifts and if they didn’t do it, it would put a huge strain on Cody and the staff they have left and it would be unfair to the residents.
“Their staff has stepped up, too. Part-timers are working full-time hours, people are training in new areas, and often the dietary aides have to double up and work two positions because we have so few people.”
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, Essex Center has had trouble filling open positions, with the 12-person food service department reduced by half and no promising applicants. Essex Center has had two COVID-19 outbreaks, and 16 residents have died, but no cases are reported there now.
Essex Center is owned and operated by Centers Health Care of New York City.
Magee lives in Chestertown and she and her husband have a 2-year-old son, Wolfgang, with special needs who keeps her busy when she’s not at work.
“Her husband, Matthew’s, flexibility and patience has made it possible for her to work these shifts, as some mornings she leaves at 4:30 a.m. and other nights she doesn’t get home until 8:30 p.m.,” Jacomowitz said. “While she and her husband try their best, Wolf shows more progress when a professional is hands-on with him.”
A dietician at Essex Center for the last three years, Magee studied nutrition at The Sage Colleges in Troy, became a registered dietitian in 2017 and earned her master’s degree in nutrition in 2018.
