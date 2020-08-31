WAVERLY — A Dickinson man was arrested on a slew of charges related to domestic disputes over the course of Aug. 22 and 23, State Police say.
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, troopers responded to a domestic dispute on St. Anne Street in the town of Waverly.
There was a verbal argument between the victim and Travis J.Martin, 26, of Dickinson, and Martin was asked to leave the residence by the homeowner, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Martin left and, while outside, proceeded to shout profanities and abusive language while in the middle of the street, yelling for the victim to come outside, according to Fleishman.
He was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Waverly Town court on Sept.1.
Later that night, just before midnight, troopers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up at a residence on St. Anne Street in the town of Waverly, Fleishman said.
An investigation found that Martin had allegedly entered the residence through a window, grabbed a female victim by the hair and forced the victim from the residence against her will, according to Fleishman, before leaving the scene to go to their shared residence on Cemetery Street in the town of Dickinson.
Martin and the victim were later located at the Cemetery Road residence.
The victim did not require medical attention
Troopers then attempted to place Martin under arrest, Fleishman said, when he attempted to pull away and actively resisted before being taken into custody.
Martin was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, as well as second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was arraigned by the Bombay Town Court and released on his own recognizance to return to Waverly Town Court on Sept 1 at 5 p.m.
Two orders of protection were issued against Martin, Fleishman said.
On Aug. 23 at approximately 9:38 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving Martin and the same victim.
An investigation at the scene revealed that Martin had pushed the victim onto the floor multiple times causing bruising to her legs, Fleishman said, also grabbing her by the hair and dragging her.
Martin then allegedly imprisoned the victim in a camper, not allowing her to leave.
This all occurred in violation of the order of protection issued by Bombay Town Court, mandating that Martin refrain from committing any criminal act against the victim, Fleishman said.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor, and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was also found in possession of a glass smoking device containing cocaine residue, Fleishman said, and was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Martin was arraigned in the Bombay Town Court and remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail.
He is scheduled to return to the Waverly Town Court at a later date.
State Police were assisted by United States Border Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.