LAKE PLACID – Former trustee Art Devlin defeated former mayor Jamie Rogers to become mayor of the Village of Lake Placid Tuesday night.
Devlin (R-I) had 342 votes to outpoll Rogers (I) with 222.
Devlin grew up in Lake Placid, where he operates the family business, Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, named for his father, an Olympic ski jumper. He was previously on the Village Board.
Rogers works for Steve Sama Construction and Tri-Lakes Marine. He was previously mayor for one term.
Devlin promised to ease the village’s housing crisis, update critical infrastructure, and make village government more transparent if he was elected.
Trustee candidates Marc Galvin and Jacquelyn “Jackie” Kelly ran on the same independent Teamwork Party with Devlin and won two open seats on the Village Board of Trustees with 327 and 287 votes respectively.
Losing were incumbent Trustee Scott Monroe (I), 253, and challenger Colin Hayes (I), 131.
Village Justice David Coursen, (I), ran unopposed for reelection and got 390 votes
In total, 570 voters, which is 36 percent of Lake Placid’s 1,555 registered voters, cast their ballots Tuesday. And 211 votes were cast by absentee ballot, which delayed results until just before midnight.
The offices are all four-year terms. Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall hit his three term limit as mayor and couldn’t run again for that post.
In the Village of Saranac Lake, Kelly Brunette (D) received 96 votes running unopposed for a one year unexpired term for a trustee seat.
Chateaugay and Burke results were not available, but all candidates were unopposed in those villages.
