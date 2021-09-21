SARANAC LAKE — In a continued effort to help small businesses recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation is working with new state programs to expand its services through regional partnerships.
The corporation is collaborating with professional staff from the Adirondack North Country Association, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and NYSTEC to expand its reach in assisting at least 500 businesses across the 14-county region it serves.
This professional assistance is provided at no-cost through the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program granted to the corporation by NY State Empire State Development.
The work includes substantial outreach to small businesses across the greater North Country to provide assistance with business planning and connection to grant and loan resources.
The development corporation and its partners will assist businesses in navigating the financial opportunities provided by state and federal government, and help answer questions about application to these programs.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a 10-part series of webinars in conjunction with development corporation, all focused on business recovery.
See northcountrychamber.com or email Raechell@northcountrychamber.com for scheduling and registration.
The corporation has additionally partnered with IgniteU NY to host a six-week Business Bootcamp beginning Oct. 12. The program will take place at NYSTEC headquarters in Rome, but will also offer the option for virtual participants.
The Business Bootcamp will be open to businesses in 14 counties in New York State — Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Oswego, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren, Washington—and is open to companies of any stage of development, from ideation to operational.
Businesses will be assisted in creating compelling mission/vision statements, completing their business plans and funding applications.
In addition, local subject matter experts will coach on a number of business topics specific to starting and launching a company.
The application may be found at bit.ly/37QNjRw.
