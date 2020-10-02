Developer presents latest Durkee lot changes

PLATTSBURGH — Developers presented more Durkee project changes this week, and also talked public parking opportunities and future landscaping with city Planning Board members.
MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project to transform the Durkee Street parking area into a mixed-use development site awaits city Planning and Zoning Board approvals.
Developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC has proposed an apartment complex there with commercial space, as well as on-site public/private parking and a pedestrian walking path.
At the end of August, hefty changes were submitted, widening setbacks, upping commercial space and eliminating some apartment units. The alterations equated to a distance of at least 15 feet between the building and nearby roadways, had bumped commercial space up from 13,400 square feet to 17,900 square feet and had dropped the number of apartment units down to 104 from the former 115.
LATEST ADJUSTMENTS
Changes presented at Monday's Planning Board meeting had slightly altered those numbers again and, according to Plattsburgh City Planner Malana Tamer, had settled the project somewhat in the middle of where it had been in March and where it was later changed to in August.
Turner Bradford, senior engineer with McFarlan Johnson Inc., said the latest plan accounted for 109 apartment units and 13,400 square feet of commercial space.
Bradford said the changes were made inside of the building and had no impact to the proposed structure's elevation or outer renderings.
"They are all the same," he told board members. "The difference here is that the north wing that is now residential units was previously about half commercial space. . . and is now all commercial."
PARKING CONCERNS
Using the city's requirements, Prime's March site plan would have created a parking demand of 367 spaces, but, calling the code outdated and using their own calculations, Prime planned to offer 286.
Those numbers were backed up by a parking study featured in the environmental review of the project.
August numbers were adjusted with that month's updates, requiring 419 parking spaces per city code. Prime looked to supply 290.
The city's Zoning Board of Appeals felt uneasy with those numbers at its latest session and Prime attorney Charles Gottlieb said it was that board's comments that had inspired the most recent site plan changes.
"It was still quite prevalent that the Zoning Board is having trouble with the parking demand per zoning code," he said. "Reading between the lines, the concern is that the delta is too high between the per code requirement and the alternate requirement. . . our increase in commercial space was not exactly taken well, so we scaled back the commercial space, which in turn reduced our per code parking requirement."
The ZBA voted to resubmit Durkee applications for Clinton County Planning Board review, which was expected at that body's meeting on Wednesday.
CITY KEEPS LOT?
With the Durkee Street parking area being eyed for this development, the city has been chipping away at various parking replacement options in the downtown corridor.
They helped to revamp the Clinton County Government Center lot, via a city-county partnership, to offer up some public spaces there and recently reopened its Broad Street parking area after summer construction added spots there, as well.
The new Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza on Margaret Street across from Arnie's Restaurant was said to open Friday, Oct. 2 for public use and, Prime has said, once developed, some 50 spaces would be left for public use in a surface-level lot at the Durkee Street site, too.
Those opposed to the downtown redevelopment project have said the city's plan wouldn't offer enough parking spots to cater to current city residents, workers and visitors. They have proposed the city work out an agreement to hang onto the 50 or so spaces at the downtown site, retaining ownership of the surface lot.
At the recent Planning Board meeting, a member asked if Prime would consider a deal like that.
"I think if the city was willing to do all of the infrastructure work on that lot it's something we may consider," Prime Principal Dean Devito said. "But if we're going to be spending all of the money — and it's a significant amount of money improving that lot — we'd like to have the opportunity to try and get some of that back.
"It would throw a whole other level of complicated into a process that's already over complicated. Honestly, we just want to put it to rest and get a vote one way or the other," he continued.
"Every time you make one change here, it's kind of a chain reaction of 10 other changes that we've had to deal with."
LANDSCAPING
Noting a background in landscape architecture, Devito also talked about adding some plants along the Bridge Street side of the proposed structure, where the sidewalks were proposed to be about 20 feet wide.
"There's a massive sidewalk there," he said. "It's a lot larger than it needs to be."
While not sure what they would choose, the Prime official discussed perennials, possible trees or even a "green wall" with vines up the side of the building.
"I think we could do something that would soften things up a little bit and look really nice," he said.
