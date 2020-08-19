Developer offers up Durkee site changes

McKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTOConflicting signs sit side by side in a grassy area in front of the Durkee Street parking lot in downtown City of Plattsburgh. The lot has been a source of controversy since being awarded a chunk of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies. Developer Prime Plattsburgh was signed on to construct a multi-use development there and plans for the project have appeared before the city's ZBA and Planning Board for months. The signs act as a message to board members to either "Vote No" or "Vote Yes" on the project and its related applications.