Developer offers up Durkee site changes

PLATTSBURGH — Developers presented Durkee Street site plan changes to the city's ZBA this week, but there was no discussion of the alleged brewpub.
During the Planning Board's August meeting, City Planner Malana Tamer hinted a Schenectady-based brewery/restaurant was considering the development's lower-level commercial area for tenancy.
Charles Gottlieb, developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC's attorney, said, while officials had continued to seek out commercial tenants, none had made it official.
"Everything is completely speculative," he said at the Zoning Board of Appeals' Monday meeting. "But the project is being designed in a manner that would attract commercial tenants that are interested in space.”
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT
A portion of the City of Plattsburgh's $10 million, state funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative was to redevelop its 3.4-acre Durkee Street parking area.
Prime, the developer signed on for the project, looked to construct a multi-use development there built of market-rate apartments, commercial space, on-site public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the developer had pulled the site plan and related applications from the July agendas of both the ZBA and the Planning Board. Applications have appeared before the boards since February.
Board members had said the applicant was using the time to make site plan adjustments.
WIDENED SETBACKS
At Monday night's ZBA meeting, which happened virtually via Zoom, Gottlieb said the Durkee Street project had been redesigned in line with feedback to the "maximum extent practicable."
"The developer was able to mitigate the concerns of the board — this board, as well as the Planning Board," he said, "while still making sure the project is able to succeed."
Senior Engineer Turner Bradford, of engineering consultant McFarland Johnson Inc., said main changes related to building setbacks, first-floor residency and the underground parking garage entrance.
ZBA Chair Ron Nolland had long expressed concern with the U-shaped building's distance from the street; former plans had it less than 4 feet away in some places.
With recent changes in place, the structure would have setbacks of no less than 15 feet on all sides.
FIRST-FLOOR UNITS, PARKING ENTRANCE
Per city code, residential units weren't an allowable use of a planned unit development's bottom level within the city's central business district, making the required special-use permit a sticking point for some.
As of Monday, Bradford said the first-floor units along the building's southern wing had been eliminated and those along the northern wing were "really limited."
The Bridge Street entrance to underground parking had presented pedestrian safety and traffic concerns for some, as well.
The entrance was moved to the courtyard area, which was connected to an above-ground lot and had its access point on Durkee Street, Bradford said.
"It combines the two entrances into one and moves it farther away from the intersection at Bridge and Durkee, also eliminating any potential traffic impacts at that location, as well," the engineer said.
"It’s much more open and the drivers coming in or out have pretty clear site lines in both directions, as do the pedestrians."
OTHER UPDATES
Additional changes had included new building materials, a smaller building footprint, added parking spaces, less apartment units and increased green space.
Bradford listed statistics on some of those changes, including:
• The number of residential units dropped from 115 to 104.
• The number of bedrooms dropped from 182 to 176.
• Available commercial space jumped up from 13,400 square feet to 17,900.
• Open space increased from 22,100 square feet to 22,900.
• Parking increased from 286 spaces to 290.
PANDEMIC FEARS
In recent months, ZBA members were concerned with Prime's ability to open a new apartment complex, as well as attract commercial tenants, during the global health crisis that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
As previously reported, Prime Principal Dean Devito had said the real estate market remained strong, but had noted possible challenges in finding commercial tenants.
On Monday, Gottlieb said his law office had submitted a letter, detailing, to what extent, the board was legally required to consider the economic impacts of COVID-19 when considering the project.
"In that letter, I set forth that, when you have such a speculative economic impact, there is no requirement," he said, "because it can’t be assessed."
Looking at it from a non-legal perspective, Gottlieb added, Prime had sought commercial tenants and had planned to build the project with virus impacts in mind.
"To the extent that we are able to address COVID-19 economic impacts," the attorney said, "we submit that we have."
UP NEXT
The Common Council, as lead agent, was expected to update its findings of the environmental review study according to the changes. The ZBA and Planning Board were to include them in their findings, too.
City officials said an updated parking study, including an analysis of the presented alterations, was nearly complete, as well.
The Planning Board was expected to discuss site plan changes at its regular session Monday, Aug 24.
The ZBA was to host a public hearing on them on or before its September session. Chairman Nolland said those details were forthcoming.
