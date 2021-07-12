Devann Murphy fund raiser

LEWIS — As part of her fundraising 100 Days of 5Ks, Devann Murphy of Keeseville ignored the heat and quickly scaled Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain in two-hours and forty minutes.
“We spent a little time on the summit, too. The runners were much faster. Regardless of the time it takes to get to the top, you just can’t beat the view.”
“It hasn’t always been a walk in the park,” said Devann. “I first hiked Poke-O in 2013, and it was brutal. It’s definitely gotten easier. In fact, my husband and I even hiked Cascade and Porter in 2019. This was my third time hiking Poke-O, and it gets easier every time. Fortunately, I learn how to adapt a little more on each trip.”
Explaining her motivation, Devann said, “We’re working hard to promote awareness of not only what adaptive athletes are capable of doing, but what all of us are capable of doing. We’re all capable of great things.”
"For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to I’M ABLE Foundation. I've chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal."
Devann is a childhood cancer survivor who finished second in the women’s handcycle division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in a time of 2 hours 55 minutes and 54 seconds.
She added, “But, with that being said, it’s also important to realize just how expensive life can be for an adaptive athlete. A traditional runner can simply spend $150 to $200 for a pair of running shoes and be ready to hit the pavement, whereas an adaptive runner may need to spend $3,000 to $8,000 for a pushrim racing wheelchair, which, of course, are not covered by insurance.”
Looking toward future endeavors, Devann said, “We have so many adventures planned for the remainder of the 100 days. Although, we do not yet have definite dates, we’re planning group paddles, runs, and bike rides. We’re also working on setting up another adventure with the Klubhouse.”
The Klubhouse is a new gym in Plattsburgh which sent employees and members to accompany Devann up Pok-O and help raise funds.
Called #100Daysof5Ks, Devann is using this venue to challenge everyone to do just one day with her whether virtually or in person. She’s also calling attention to Adaptive Athletics and the #imablefoundation that helped get her a handcycle and removes obstacles that keep people with challenges on the sidelines.
For additional information or to make a contribution in Devann’s name go to: imablefoundation.org.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.