PLATTSBURGH — Though the necessary data for redistricting is not set to come down until the fall, Clinton County is still trying to get ready for the decennial process, County Director of Planning Glen Cutter says.
At the County Legislature's regular meeting last Wednesday, Cutter briefed members on the delay and what the county aims to accomplish when reapportioning legislative areas.
COVID SHIFTS
The U.S. Census Bureau announced earlier this year that, due to COVID-related delays and “prioritizing the delivery of the apportionment results,” redistricting data will be provided by Sept. 30, instead of March 31.
“Different from previous censuses, the Census Bureau will deliver the data for all states at once, instead of on a flow basis,” a statement from the Bureau says.
“This change has been made because of COVID-19-related shifts in data collection and in the data processing schedule and it enables the Census Bureau to deliver complete and accurate redistricting data in a more timely fashion overall for the states.”
USUAL STEPS
Typically, reapportionment of Clinton County’s 10 legislative areas starts this time of year.
Cutter told The Press-Republican it normally takes about six months to come up with a redistricting plan that both the county redistricting committee and the whole Clinton County Legislature have reviewed.
Once they agree on a plan, the next steps are writing a legal description of it, followed by a public hearing. Changes could be made to the plan if issues are brought up at the hearing or if the public petitions for alterations.
The last time around, approval by the full legislature came down in December 2011.
SUMMER 2022
But due to the Census Bureau's delay, Cutter anticipates the process will wrap up closer to summer 2022, past the time to collect and file petitions to run for government positions in fall 2022.
That will not impact county legislature elections, which currently take place in odd-numbered years. However, Cutter said, the county will work to keep the City of Plattsburgh in the loop since, unlike the other municipalities, its councilors serve particular areas and not the city at-large.
“It’s better we have our boundaries first so that they can work off those and try to not cross and have a small area that’s in one legislative district but a different ward," he said at the meeting.
County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said the redistricting committee will be formed around the time the data is received.
As of Friday, he did not have any specific legislators who would sit on the committee in mind.
“But obviously it will be a Democrat and a Republican,” he said, a safeguard against political reapportionment.
“We’ll have the planning office and a balanced number of folks on the committee.”
FAIRLY EQUAL
Cutter said the county tries to give each legislative area a fairly equal number of people. For example, a county population of 80,000 would average out to 8,000 people for each of 10 areas.
By law, the areas’ populations may go five percent above or below that number, something that has been done before since district boundaries should be fairly easy to find or determine, Cutter added.
“And they’re supposed to be compact areas that are all contiguous to themselves. It takes a little bit of work sometimes to fit the populations into an area.”
If possible, Cutter continued, the county is supposed to avoid splitting towns whose populations are smaller than the average area population, but that cannot always be achieved.
ESTIMATES PROVIDED
Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4) asked if Cutter sees any dramatic changes happening.
Cutter said that remains unknown since the official census data has yet to come down, but estimates have been provided. Those start with the 2010 Census numbers as a base, then make approximations each subsequent year based on data like birth, death and immigrations rates as well as building permits.
“What those show is most of our towns have gone down in population, as well as the county in general," Cutter said.
The county’s overall population is estimated to have decreased by about 1,600 to 80,485. Cutter noted inmate populations are included in the counts.
A municipality’s population impacts the level of state and federal aid received. Henry does not anticipate a great impact on county operations if the actual decline falls in the 1,500 to 1,600 range.
Cutter posited that the official tallies may see an increase in the county's population, since the bureau has better technology available than in 2010.
MOST DECREASED
According to the estimates, between the April 2010 Census and 2019, the populations of the City of Plattsburgh and 12 of the county’s 14 towns decreased. The towns of Plattsburgh and Altona are estimated to have gained 79 and 39 people, respectively.
Per the estimates, Champlain lost 140 and Chazy lost 124. Cutter said those numbers are higher than expected, likely attributable to the closure of the Pfizer plant in Rouses Point.
"But it’s not a huge number,” he added.
The municipalities that saw the greatest declines, according to the estimates, were the City of Plattsburgh with 474 and the Town of Dannemora with 430.
Speaking with The Press-Republican, Cutter noted that Lyon Mountain Correctional Facility, located within Dannemora's bounds, closed within the last 10 years.
Additionally, based on information he found through the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, there are fewer inmates in Clinton Correctional Facility now than there were during the 2010 Census. He was unsure if releases that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted those numbers.
He did not know what would have caused the drop in the city's population, pointing to how there were some year-over-year increases since the 2010 Census.
