ALTONA — More than 30 departments from around the North Country, Canada and Vermont responded to wildland fires in Northern Clinton County on Sunday.
Crews returned to a Plank Road fire in Ellenburg that had started the day before, according to Clinton County Dispatch, while departments from Altona and West Chazy responded to the area of 2675 Miner Farm Road at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
More or less every department in the county was active in some capacity of the response, dispatch said, as well as departments from Essex and Franklin counties, Vermont and Canada.
Complicating responses further, a garage fire started on Davison Road in Mooers later in the afternoon.
Firefighters were still on scene at all three locations as of 6:30 p.m., according to dispatch.
Further details were not available at press time.
