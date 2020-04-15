MORRISONVILLE — Several North Country fire departments responded to two garage fires Tuesday morning.
Departments were first dispatched out to 409 Soper St. in Morrisonville just after 7 a.m., Clinton County Dispatch said.
“There was a lot of heat and smoke coming out of the eaves and attic, and that’s where the fire ended up being,” Morrisonville Fire Chief Shawn Favreau said of when his department first arrived.
They were joined by departments from Cadyville, South Plattsburgh, Beekmantown, Dannemora, District 3 and Peru while Cumberland Head stood by at Morrisonville’s department.
The fire was hard to get to, Favreau said, because it was trapped between a tin ceiling in the attic of the garage and the tin roof.
“We couldn’t get to the fire because it was all contained,” Favreau said. “We had a hard time getting the tin down.”
The garage was separate from any nearby homes, and there was never much of a worry of it spreading to other structures, according to Favreau.
A reclaimed fuel furnace with about 300 gallons of fuel in it that was damaged during the fire did cause some added complications, though.
Favreau said that the DEC was called in to make sure the fuel didn’t contaminate the surrounding area.
He added that there were a couple minor injuries, with one firefighter cutting their hand and another slipping on the spilled oil.
The property is owned by Russell and Pamela Brothers, according to the Clinton County Real Property Office.
Favreau said that he would assume it was a total loss.
The Morrisonville department was back in service at approximately 1 p.m. following a long cleanup process, according to Favreau.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PERU FIRE
Not long after crews were dispatched to Morrisonville, a report came in to dispatch of a structure fire at 1474 Peasleeville Road just after 9 a.m.
Peru was released from the scene in Morrisonville at that point, Favreau said, and Cumberland Head was redirected there as well, along with several other mixed groups from the address on Soper Street.
And according to Peru First Assistant Chief Brian Westover, crews found “a fully-involved structure fire” when they arrived.
The garage on Peasleeville Road also had an addition housing two goats and numerous chickens, according to Westover. One goat was saved.
The fire resulted in a total loss of the structure fire, Westover said, adding that the Peru department was back in service at around quarter of noon.
Both fires are still under investigation.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.