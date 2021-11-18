PLATTSBURGH — The roles and responsibilities of the mayor and the council, as defined by the City Charter, was up for discussion at a special workshop meeting of the Plattsburgh City Common Council earlier this month, but exactly how individual councilors are allowed to interact with the city's department heads remains unclear.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
The workshop lasted an hour and a half and was livestreamed to the city's YouTube channel from the Council Chambers of City Hall.
Joining Mayor Christopher Rosenquest and the councilors in attendance was city Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller, who led the discussion and offered his interpretations of the charter.
"The meeting was at my suggestion following the altercation on the steps when the mayor confronted me," City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) told the Press-Republican, referring to a September encounter on the steps of City Hall.
The councilor had said then that confrontation was prompted by her repeated requests for a financial report from the City Police Department, something, she said, the mayor had denied on more than one occasion. Following a council meeting during which she again requested the report, Gibbs alleged Rosenquest followed her onto the steps of City Hall, raised his voice, pointed his finger and called her inquiries "overreaching and inappropriate."
"His repeated assertions that I have overstepped my role as outlined in the charter are what prompted the meeting," she said.
'SOLELY THROUGH MAYOR'
Sections C3-8 and C3-9 of Plattsburgh City Code define Common Council's powers and duties of the Common Council and the prohibitions, respectively. They were topics of lengthy discussion during the workshop.
Enacting laws, adopting the budget and establishing employee salaries are among those listed as powers and duties, but it was C3-8I that got the most attention.
In it, the charter says the council has the power to "make investigations into the affairs of the city and the conduct of any city department, office, or agency and for this purpose may subpoena witnesses, administer oaths, take testimony, and require the production of evidence."
Further down under council prohibitions, Section C3-9B says, "Except for the purpose of inquiries, and investigations under § C3-8I, individual council members shall deal with city officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the mayor solely through the mayor, and individual council members shall not give orders to any such officer or employee, either publicly or privately."
Schneller contested an investigation under C3-8I was a power of the council as a body and not as individual councilors, therefore requiring a council-approved resolution to do so.
Since Section C3-9B cites the former section of code, Schneller's interpretation of it was, except in the case of an investigation as prompted by a council-approved resolution, the council could communicate with department heads solely through the mayor.
DEFINE 'INQUIRY'
Gibbs and Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) argued a different interpretation centered around the word "inquiry."
Though it was clear individual councilors were not allowed to "give orders" to department heads, the councilors thought since Section C3-9B separated "inquiries" from "investigations under C3-8I" that individual council members, like themselves, could inquire, or ask questions, without having to go through the mayor.
"I guess what I'm saying is we need to define what 'inquiry' means, which is fine, if that's something that we need to define. . .," Bopp said. "I'm not here to be difficult; I didn't come here to argue, but that seems very clear to me."
Gibbs contested also the charter did not permit the mayor to deny any councilor requests for information.
"If I send an email to the mayor and a particular department head with an inquiry or a request, it does not say to me anywhere in here that the mayor has the authority to refuse them."
Schneller argued such discretion was implied in C3-8I when it states council members can deal with city employees and officers "solely through the mayor."
'PART OF THEIR JOB'
But multiple councilors thought keeping the Common Council informed was essential for them to perform their duties.
"Isn't that part of their (department heads') work, though, to provide that information to us if we ask for it?" Bopp asked.
Gibbs carried on the thought, adding, "Especially since we need information in order to write local laws, craft a budget, determine policy and ordinances — those are all things that council needs access and information to (do)."
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) chimed in as well, hoping the gray area could be cleared up.
"Each of us on this council has a job to do," he said. "One job, for example, is to monitor the budget, OK? But we cannot monitor the budget without information. We need a continuous stream of financial information in order to monitor the budget.
"If for some reason we are denied that, then we are unable to do our jobs successfully as councilors."
ACCESS DENIED
Gibbs gave two examples of times when she felt access was denied to department heads.
At one point, she claimed to request two separate meetings with City Police management regarding staffing for the purposes of determining budgetary needs. Her requests sent though the Mayor's Office by email were denied, she said.
When a resolution to hire 10 new officers to go into the academy later hit the council agenda, Gibbs thought, "My original inquiries and requests for meetings would have helped the council be better informed on such a decision that has a budgetary impact."
A more recent example was a request to sit down with Building Inspector Joe McMahon, she said.
"For weeks now, there have been residents from Underwood (Estates) Mobile Home Park who have come to council meetings to inform us of their sub-standard living environment," she said. "I requested a meeting with (Supervisor McMahon), by email, and that request has not been filled, presumably a dead request now.
"I see a solution that lies somewhere in that office and the existing codes, but without a meeting with (McMahon), I can't get anywhere. So, with the interpretation of the charter that is supported by corporation counsel (Schneller), I cannot have a meeting to discuss the issues in more depth."
'BE RESPECTFUL'
Mayor Rosenquest said he was mainly concerned about councilors being respectful of department heads' time.
"It seems every mayor and council has struggled with this delineation of responsibility especially when some councilors may feel entitled to unfettered access to department heads and the ability to make operational decisions," he told the Press-Republican. "According to the charter, these responsibilities are simply not afforded to the council. Mayor's have struggled with ensuring the proper balance of access without blurring these lines, my administration is no different.
"The previous two administrations implemented a complete moratorium on interactions between council and department heads requiring any and all communication between these two groups outside of public meetings required passage through the Mayor's Office," he continued.
"This is not a position I've continued."
Instead, Rosenquest said he has no issue with councilors reaching out and asking department heads questions.
"That's a position I remain steadfast in as I believe those lines of communication make for better government. I've asked that the council please remain respectful of the department heads' time and efforts as well as the respective lines that delineate the responsibilities between the Legislative and Executive branches of our City Government.
"I've simply asked council to honor everyone's respective roles in this organization, which seems to be the ongoing point of contention for a very small minority of members of this board."
So when a councilor wanted to meet with a department head to discuss staff succession planning, Rosenquest said during the charter workshop, "I said, 'No.' I thought it was inappropriate."
BLOCKED FROM JOB
Though Rosenquest felt the workshop was productive, helping to "clarify a number of questions and ambiguities," Councilor Gibbs felt there was a stalemate when it came to the issue of communication between councilors and department heads.
"Any resident of the city can call any city office or city officer, make inquiries, request information and ask for meetings," Gibbs continued. "But City Councilors cannot do the same and I am currently being blocked from doing my job.
"We are tasked with needing information to perform our jobs and cannot."
