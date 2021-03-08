Dems, GOP hold petition event

PLATTSBURGH — Saturday’s joint drive-through candidate petition signing event drew low numbers, but organizers are remaining positive.
Clinton County’s Democrats and Republicans organized a drive-through petition signing for registered voters to sign for the area’s county-level positions at the Government Center Saturday morning.
Another one is scheduled for next Saturday.
With COVID-19 restrictions, Democrats and Republicans hoped Saturday’s petition signings would be a way to give a boost to candidates of both parties, but turnout was lower than they expected.
COLD WEATHER
“It was not as well-attended as we had hoped. I think certainly the cold weather played a part,” Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said.
About two dozen registered voters, which included organizers, signed Saturday, Davis said. With subzero wind chill, both parties are hoping for warmer weather and a better turnout when they hold another drive-through at the Government Center’s parking lot next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In a normal year, Democrats and Republicans would go door-to-door to collect signatures. But because of the coronavirus, county Democrats were inspired by other drive-through pickups that started at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to safely collect this year.
“Because people, I’m sure, would be uncomfortable if we had gone and knocked on their door even if we did the things we do like a wear a mask,” Davis said. “So we thought that this would be a COVD-responsible way for people to still participate in the democratic process.”
‘WE HAVE
THE SAME GOALS’
Democrats felt strongly that both parties should be given the same opportunities to get signatures. Working together would be an effective way to do that, Davis said. Republicans agreed right away.
“We have the same goals,” Clark Currier, Republican Party chair for Clinton County, said. “Everybody, both Democrats and Republicans, needs to get on the ballot. We don’t want uncontested races. We’re glad the Democrats invited us to it. We agreed immediately.”
“There’s a lot of negativity in politics about partisanship,” Davis said. “So I saw this as an opportunity for both the county Republicans and Democrats to cooperate with each other.”
Davis said they were successful in that respect as both parties did well to help each other set up the drive-through on the day of and the days leading up to it, she said.
Despite the low turnout, neither party is concerned about not reaching the required number of signatures for their candidates.
“Because of the pandemic, there has been a reduction. Normally, you would need 5 percent of your party’s registration. It was reduced to 1.5 percent,” Davis said. “So we all have comparatively pretty low numbers to get, so I don’t think anyone is concerned.”
Both parties would like to avoid going door-to-door as much as possible, but Davis said that they will probably still have to.
“And we can still do that by maybe calling people ahead of time, asking if they’re going to be home and if they can come out on their porch at that time so that we’re not going into their homes,” Davis said.
