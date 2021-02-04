Dems endorse Bezio for Area 4 legislator

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Democratic Party's recent endorsement of Dave Bezio's run for Area 4 county legislator may result in a primary for the party line if incumbent Simon Conroy also decides to seek it.
Bezio, 59, said part of the reason he decided to run was Conroy's recent absence from the legislature. He also claimed Conroy does not seem to work well with others.
"I personally don't feel like the Town of Plattsburgh and the Town of Beekmantown are getting the representation that they should," he said.
Conroy told The Press-Republican that the Democratic Committee's decision was fine with him "as I am running as an independent."
He said he hopes to be on the ballot under "The Conroy Party," in addition to the Working Families and Independence lines.
He added that he may primary to get the Democratic line, but he was "busy lately with (legislature) and property development so time will tell."
"I have tons of Dem support... the party is just afraid of me... always has been," Conroy wrote via text.
MISSED MEETINGS, COURT DATE
Committee Chair Jerry Marking said he had informed members, including Conroy, that the committee planned to vote on endorsements for upcoming elections during a Zoom meeting that took place a couple weeks ago.
Conroy did not attend the meeting, but Bezio and Patrick Garsow put their names in the hat for Area 4 — which covers most of the Town of Plattsburgh and part of Beekmantown — and the committee ultimately supported Bezio.
Conroy said he had to leave town for two weeks "for urgent COVID time-sensitive business" at his family's Airbnb property in Oaxaca, Mexico.
According to the property's Airbnb listing, Conroy's partner, Danielle Giordano, helps manage it as one of the hosts. Conroy is listed as a co-host.
Conroy missed both regular session meetings of the Clinton County Legislature in January. He said he was excused to tend to the property in Mexico.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo said he believed Conroy notified him about missing one of the meetings. He confirmed Conroy remained on the county's payroll.
Conroy also did not attend his sentencing in Plattsburgh City Court last month for misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree stalking and resisting arrest, and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued.
He did not respond to a text before press time Thursday evening asking whether he was back in the North Country or still in transit from Mexico, so it was not immediately clear if he appeared for his scheduled arraignment in Plattsburgh Town Court to answer a second-degree obstructing governmental administration charge in connection with a December traffic stop.
'I CAN DO BETTER'
Bezio is a chief linemen at the City of Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department, where he has worked for 25 years. He is a 35-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and has led the MLD's IBEW chapter as union chairman for 13 years.
Bezio has been tuning in to the legislature meetings, now held virtually, and hopes to get an interview with the Working Families party in the next couple weeks.
On the biggest issues facing Area 4 and the county, he noted ensuring the municipality stays within its budget and concerns over how Plattsburgh International Airport has been impacted by COVID-19.
While he and his wife, Wendy, a retired teaching assistant, are fortunate that their two adult children live and work in the area, he continued, other young people have had to seek careers elsewhere.
Bezio is interested in helping to build up the area's economic development, recreation and health care in order to keep young people around.
"They’re our future. We have to make sure they’re here and have productive, good quality of life."
Bezio supported Conroy when he first ran, but said he has since become a little disillusioned by the legislator's behavior. He added that he would like to see someone who "works for a living" hold the seat, and believes his own work ethic and anticipated endorsements will speak well for him.
"I am 100 percent certain I can do better."
'LOVE THE POSITION'
Conroy said he delivers progress to the area, gets along with constituents and that, though his name has been dragged through the mud, people know he is a good guy and a hard, effective worker through various businesses and initiatives.
The legislator also indicated he was starting a new business.
"I love the position and what I can get done with it," he said of being on the legislature, noting some big issues include COVID-19 relief, the future of Clinton Community College, airport marketing, poverty, mental health and addiction.
WON BEFORE
If Conroy does decide to force a primary against Bezio, it would not be the first time he has headed into one unendorsed.
In 2016, he won the Democratic primary against George Dyer, who had the party's backing, later going on to win the seat against Republican Devi Momot.
Marking said it is hard to gauge the influence of the local party's endorsement.
"It all depends on who is going to get out there and get their name out there," he said. "With primaries it's tough. It's even tougher right now with COVID. A lot of people don’t want you knocking on their door."
When the pandemic first hit in March of last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo suspended the petition-gathering process and reduced the number of signatures candidates for state and federal office needed to get on the primary ballot.
Bezio said he was awaiting news on that front, but in the meantime was trying to put a list together of Democrats he could pre-call about signing his petitions while abiding by COVID-19 precautions.
Conroy similarly noted plans to campaign mostly virtually with some small, masked public events over the next six months, and gather signatures in a socially-distant manner.
