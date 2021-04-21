'Definitely going to help': Eateries welcome curfew extension

PLATTSBURGH — Olive Ridley's Taphouse and Grill hasn't fully reaped the benefits of the state's new midnight curfew, but owner Matt Spiegel projects the extra hour of late night service will up its business by about 20 percent.
New York's F&B industry could keep establishments open until 12 a.m. beginning Monday, replacing the former 11 p.m. curfew set in November.
"It hasn't affected us yet, because it just went into effect yesterday and we are closed on Mondays, but I can guess," Spiegel told the Press-Republican Tuesday afternoon. "We are usually asking a lot of people to leave at 11 p.m.
"Frankly, those are some pretty big hours for us. I'm very excited to see it happen."
PANDEMIC TRANSITION
The downtown restaurant and bar, located on Court Street, offers indoor and outdoor dining this time of year and was a popular nightlife venue pre-pandemic, often featuring live music and karaoke nights, as well as pool and darts.
Like most others statewide, the establishment transitioned into a more food-centric spot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of closing its kitchen at 10 p.m., Olive Ridley's now switches to a smaller late-night menu.
The transition came in response to New York state guidelines, requiring bars serve food in order to serve drinks and that patrons remain seated when eating or drinking. The protocols were joined by the curfew, capacity limits, now at 75 percent, and social distancing requirements.
"I can't sit here and tell you that I agree with the whole idea of having to serve food with drinks," Spiegel admitted. "As long as you're playing by the rules and having people sit when masks are off and tables six feet apart, I don't truly believe in serving the food part of it.
"But, we are abiding by it," he continued. "It has just made things a little bit more difficult, that's all."
'WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?'
Renee Hauf, co-owner of Stocious Sports Pub in the City of Plattsburgh, was ready for the various protocols to come to an end.
The Irish-style pub, which replaced Fitzpatrick's on Margaret Street a few years ago, once served beverages until 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and typically closed its doors around 12 a.m. or 1 a.m. on weeknights.
"So the midnight hour is definitely going to help our business," Hauf admitted, "but it's just enough already."
The co-owner said she and staff had been "throwing out full bars" of patrons, about 30 to 40 people, to empty the place before the 11 o'clock hour.
"We had to call last call at 10:30 p.m. and start throwing people out of the bar at two minutes to 11 p.m. to make sure that we were complying with (Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's) rules," Hauf said. "It's costing us money for sure.
"I don't understand why he is not just opening it yet. What's the difference if you're in a bar or a gym or a bowling alley?"
POOL, DARTS HELP
Stocious Sports Pub has dividers set up at its bar and separating its tables.
Hauf noted they were able to bring back bi-weekly pool tournaments and host dart games.
"That has also helped and made a huge difference," she said. "But, again, when you had to get everyone out at 11 p.m., adding games doesn't help much."
Spiegel said he hadn't reopened pool and darts at Olive Ridley's, noting that the extra space was being used to space out tables.
"I haven't found a way to be able to do it safely," he said.
PAST CURFEW
Asked if, when the state extended the curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. back in November, Spiegel noticed a jump in Olive Ridley's business, he said he had.
The owner noted that many were going out for dinner and drinks later and that, on several occasions, the taphouse had turned away business around 9:30 p.m., because there wasn't time to cook up their food.
"You of course lose that round of drinks, plus the food and maybe another round of drinks after that," he said. "That was a big one; that was probably bigger than this midnight one for us, especially with the necessity to serve food.
"If they drop the necessity to serve food, I think we would see big, big increases."
NAKED TURTLE
Spiegel, who also owns the Naked Turtle restaurant and bar down on Dock Street by Lake Champlain, said that seasonal spot would reopen Monday, May 3.
"We had a nice year last year, I say nice, but, of course, we were missing our Canadian visitors, which is a huge part of the business," he said, noting its spot right by the marina.
"Thankfully, the local people came down and enjoyed our outdoor dining, so we were able to put something together. I expect the same this year."
