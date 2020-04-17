DeDominicas steps down from City Council

PLATTSBURGH — Paul DeDominicas announced Friday his plans to resign from his Plattsburgh City Common Council seat.
"I did not take the oath of office lightly and I do not take this step lightly either," he says in his resignation letter.
"Sometimes, difficult decisions need to be made. That is where I am today. I have realized that I cannot help make the changes to the city that I want while sitting at the council table."
The resignation went into effect Friday, April 17.
RUNNING FOR COUNCIL
DeDominicas, a SUNY Plattsburgh graduate and grant administrator at architecture, engineering and land surveying firm AES Northeast, ran for the council's Ward 4 seat last fall.
During his campaign, he said he had hoped to resolve some contention that he felt was present between city officials and city residents.
DeDominicas ran unopposed for the councilor position and took the seat in January 2020.
CITY HISTORY
In his letter, DeDominicis notes a "complicated" past with the City of Plattsburgh.
"I resigned from a position with the Community Development Office several years ago, because I did not agree with the ways things were being done," he writes.
"I ran for office, thinking that in a new role, I would be able to affect positive change in the city. I ran because I wanted to serve the people, but find it almost impossible to do so in a meaningful way. There are too many compromises that need to be made."
He continued, "The way this city is run is broken. I disagree with so many things that I will not list them here. Some may criticize me for stepping down, however, I think that sometimes to do the right thing means to admit that you are not the right person for the job that needs to be done."
THURSDAY VOTE
Though he indicated no correlation, DeDominicas's resignation came after a major vote in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
City councilors decided to adjust just over 60 positions, some 30 of which were currently vacant, in response to COVID-19-related economic impacts.
DeDominicas voted alongside his councilors with that unanimous decision, but was among some who had hoped to postpone the decision for a week.
"I understand that everybody took a lot of time and energy in developing this," he said, adding that he was still trying to process the decision.
"What are the repercussions for holding out just a little bit?"
After hearing from some councilors, the body ultimately voted in approval.
'THINGS NEED TO BE FIXED'
DeDominicas was clear to say that his decision was not because the job was "too difficult."
"Though I am sure some will frame it that way," he says in the letter.
"I did not think it would be easy. This goes back to my days as an employee. The system we have in place is fundamentally flawed and it starts at the top. I will find ways to stay engaged with the city in a positive way."
He added, "There are many things that need to be fixed. I apologize to those that voted for me. It was not my intent to leave so soon. I hope the people of the city understand, but, at the end of the day, I think stepping down is the only way forward for me. I know where my strengths are and I cannot, in good faith to the city, pretend to be what I am not."
