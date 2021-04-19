DEC stock Atlantic salmon in hopes to bolster population

PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation began an experimental pen-rearing project for Atlantic salmon in the Saranac River and Salmon River in hopes to revive a dwindling population this spring.
"Atlantic salmon are a highly prized sport fish," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in release by the DEC. "DEC hopes to increase the survival of stocked salmon smolts for greater returns of adults to tributaries for improved angling opportunities and spawning in these two major fisheries.”
Atlantic salmon migrates into northern coastal rivers from the ocean and live in inland lakes, where they become landlocked, according to the DEC. But because of dams that blocked migration, pollution and over-fishing, Atlantic salmon have been rooted out from their watersheds, according to the DEC.
Pen-rearing is a process that includes young salmon, called smolts, that are stocked into net pens, where they are held at a stocking site.
“At this life stage, the salmon will imprint on the river water and prepare to out-migrate to the lake system,” the DEC said. “The Trout Unlimited chapters will feed and care for the fish for approximately three weeks prior to release.”
Pen-rearing has been done for more than 20 years with Chinook salmon and steelhead in Lake Ontario and Lake Erie and showed improved survival and imprinting for both populations, the DEC said. The DEC hopes the find similar results with Atlantic salmon.
The DEC is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Plattsburgh Boat Basin and the Lake Champlain Chapter of Trout Unlimited for the Saranac River project. Trout Unlimited will feed and care for the fish for about three weeks before they are released, the DEC said.
"Landlocked salmon are our chapters priority,” Rich Redman, president of Trout Unlimited’s Lake Champlain Chapter said. “This is one step to restore wild Atlantic salmon to the Saranac River. Now is the time to restore the river habitat itself, to allow the cold water species like salmon to once again thrive."
Both projects from the DEC will compare two groups of Atlantic salmon smolts to evaluate the effectiveness of pen-rearing on the species. One group will be held in net pens and held for the three weeks before being released, while the other group will be stocked directly in the water. The comparison of the two can show the effectiveness of pen-rearing in survival, the DEC said.
