ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation marked the beginning of fall camping season Thursday by reminding New Yorkers and visitors to prevent the spread of damaging invasive species by following state firewood requirements when obtaining wood for campfires.
FOREST PESTS
In recognition of October as National Firewood Awareness Month, DEC is releasing new PSA across the state to help raise awareness about firewood movement and its role in spreading invasive species.
“‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and this is just as true for mitigating the damaging effects of invasive species as it is for staying healthy,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “One of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of invasive forest pests is to obtain firewood within 50 miles of your destination.”
Many people take wood from their properties as they head out to camp, hunt or enjoy the great outdoors, but most don’t realize their wood may be hiding the eggs, larvae, spores, adults, or even seeds of invasive threats, a press release said, and transporting infested firewood allows those species to spread further and faster than these pests could or would have on their own.
UNTREATED FIREWOOD
In 2009, New York State enacted a regulation to prevent this accidental and often long-distance spread by limiting the transportation of firewood. The regulation pertains to all species of wood, cut or not cut, split or not split, destined for use as fuel. Logs are subject to the regulation if their intended use is as firewood.
Untreated firewood may not be imported into New York from any other state or country.
Untreated firewood grown in New York may not be transported more than 50 miles from its source or origin unless it has been heat-treated to 160° F for 75 minutes.
Origin is where the wood was grown.
When transporting firewood, the following documentation is required:
• If transporting untreated firewood cut for personal use fill out a Self-Issued Certificate of Origin tinyurl.com/y6r9qmzs.
• If purchasing and transporting untreated firewood, it must have a receipt or label that identifies the firewood source. Consumers need to use the source to determine how far the firewood may be transported.
• If purchasing and transporting heat-treated firewood, it must have a receipt or label that says, “New York Approved Heat-Treated Firewood/Pest Free.”
This is the producers’ declaration that the firewood meets New York’s heat-treatment requirements.
PEST SPECIES
Some invasive pests of concern and their respective hosts:
• Asian loghorned beetle — maple, birch, ash, sycamore, poplar, willow, elm, hackberry, mountain ash, horse-chestnut;
• Oak wilt — oak, especially red oak.
• Emerald ash borer — all ash species.
• Asian gypsy moth — more than 500 hosts including oak, basswood, birch, poplar, alder, willow, larch, hemlock, pine and spruce.
• Light brown apple moth — apple, oak, pine, poplar and walnut.
• Brown spruce longhorned beetle — spruce.
Any law enforcement officer can enforce this regulation and violations may result in a ticket that carries a $250 fine in addition to other penalties. Untreated firewood moved more than 50 miles may be ordered to be returned to its source/origin or confiscated and destroyed.
For more information, go to tinyurl.com/yy7vbspy. Contact foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or call toll-free at 1-866-640-0652 with questions about the firewood regulation.
