PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced new opportunities to take antler-less deer on Valcour Island with antler-less deer tags issued through the Deer Management Assistance Program.
Deer hunting is allowed on Valcour Island in the towns of Peru and Plattsburgh, but hunting antler-less deer has been limited to archery and muzzleloader seasons for hunters who purchased these license privileges.
Assistance program tags are now being issued to increase the opportunity to take antler-less deer during all open hunting seasons, a DEC press release said, to help reduce deer numbers on the island and mitigate damage to its unique plant ecosystems.
DMAP tags will be available for Valcour Island for the upcoming hunting season.
Interested hunters must have a valid New York State hunting license to apply for tags, and tags are valid only for antler-less deer on Valcour Island and will be awarded by a lottery drawing system.
Tag recipients will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the island, which requires a vessel suitable to navigate Lake Champlain waters.
There will be no preference for residents versus non-residents. and the application deadline is Oct. 9.
The duration of the program and the number of tags issued each year may vary depending on success of the program and environmental factors that affect deer populations. This program is not available for DEC employees or their immediate families.
To apply for tags, or for more information about this and other DMAP opportunities on New York State lands, please visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/121387
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.