ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the fishing season for muskellunge, also known as "muskie" or "musky," starts in most state waters today.
The season for New York's largest freshwater sportfish begins on May 29 in inland waters and on June 19 in Great Lakes waters, which includes Lake Erie, Upper Niagara River, Lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
"New York waters offer excellent muskie fishing opportunities and DEC is committed to sound management of this charismatic predator," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Muskies are the largest freshwater sportfish in New York and many of the high-quality muskie fisheries in the State’s inland lakes and rivers are products of the State’s sustained investments and successful stocking programs."
The St. Lawrence River, Upper Niagara River, and Chautauqua Lake are popular hotspots for trophy muskies. Other quality muskie waters include Waneta, Greenwood, Bear, and Cassadaga lakes and the Susquehanna, Chenango, and Great Chazy rivers. In all, there are at least 13 lakes and 19 rivers that have muskellunge populations in New York State.
Muskellunge are managed as a trophy fish in New York, and minimum size regulations of 40 inches for inland waters and 54 inches for Great Lakes waters reflect that status. Review the DEC's Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide for more information.
For tips on how to catch muskies, visit the DEC website to read Muskie 101. Given their elongated body structure, members of the Esocid family are susceptible to strain on their internal organs if held in a vertical position. DEC reminds anglers to handle fish horizontally if they plan to release these species.
In 2021, the State’s goal is to produce 26,000 muskies for stocking in 16 waters across New York. Great Lakes muskellunge populations are self-sustaining, but concern over a recent decline in the St. Lawrence River population resulted in the implementation of an experimental stocking program to help the population recover. DEC and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry are collaborating on this effort.
