ALBANY — DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that spring turkey season opens May 1, in all parts of upstate New York, north of the Bronx-Westchester County boundary.
In addition, DEC's annual youth turkey hunting weekend will take place this weekend, April 24 and 25. The youth turkey hunt for junior hunters aged 12 to 15 is open in all parts of Upstate New York and Suffolk County.
Last year, turkey hunters took approximately 21,500 birds in New York during the spring season, a DEC press release said, an increase of about 25 percent from 2019.
This spring, hunters can expect good numbers of jakes based on average-to-good productivity in 2020 and a mild winter, however, two-year-old birds may be more difficult to find.
During the spring youth hunt, hunters 12 to 15 years of age are eligible and must hold a hunting license and a turkey permit.
Youth 12 to 13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or adult over 21 years of age with written permission from their parent or legal guardian.
Youth 14 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or adult over 18 years of age with written permission from their parent or legal guardian.
Accompanying adults must have a current hunting license and turkey permit. The adult may assist the youth hunter, including calling, but may not carry a firearm, bow, or crossbow or kill or attempt to kill a wild turkey during the youth hunt.
Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day;
The bag limit for the youth weekend is one bearded bird. This bird becomes part of the youth's regular spring season bag limit of two bearded birds. A second bird may be taken only in Upstate New York, north of the Bronx-Westchester County boundary, beginning May 1.
Crossbows may only be used by hunters 14 or older. In Suffolk and Westchester counties it is illegal to use a crossbow to hunt wild turkeys, and all other wild turkey hunting regulations remain in effect.
SPRING SEASON
During the regular spring season, running from May 1 to 31, hunting is permitted in most areas of the state, except for New York City and Long Island.
Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit in addition to their hunting license, and shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day.
Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, but only one bird per day.
Hunters may not use rifles or handguns firing a bullet. Hunters may hunt with a shotgun or handgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than No. 2 or smaller than No. 8, or with a bow or crossbow.
Successful hunters must fill out the tag that comes with their turkey permit and immediately attach it to any turkey harvested, and hunters must report their harvest within seven days of taking a bird. Call 1-866-426-3778 or report the harvest online at DEC's Game Harvest Reporting website.
For more information about turkey hunting in New York, see the 2020-2021 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide or visit the Turkey Hunting pages of DEC's website.
The DEC encourages all hunters to wear blaze orange or blaze pink when moving between hunting spots to make themselves more visible to other hunters. A blaze orange or blaze pink vest or other material can be hung in a nearby tree when you are set up and calling birds so other hunters are alerted to your presence.
