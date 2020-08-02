DEC announces hunting, trapping license dates

RAY BROOK — Hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2020-2021 season will go on sale Monday, Aug. 10.
“With liberal bag limits and some of the longest seasons around, New Yorkers can enjoy hunting continuously from September 1 into April,” a press release announcing the date said.
Licenses and permits can be purchased at any one of DEC's license-issuing agents, by telephone at 866-933-2257, or online at decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com.
Visit tinyurl.com/y3fgkox2 for a searchable list of license-issuing agents.
The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.
"As more New Yorkers look for outdoor activities close to home, we have seen renewed interest in hunting and trapping for the quality recreational experiences these activities provide, especially here in New York State,” Commissioner Seggos said.
“Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers enjoy small and big game hunting and this fall’s hunting and trapping seasons will help bring a sense of normalcy to an otherwise challenging year. As always, safety is a top priority, and we remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety.”
HABITAT AND ACCESS STAMP
Purchasing a hunting or trapping license helps to support DEC's important conservation projects and ensures the future of natural resources for generations to come. DEC also encourages outdoor enthusiasts to consider purchasing a Habitat & Access Stamp each year. Funds from the $5 Habitat & Access Stamp support projects to conserve habitat and improve public access for fish-and-wildlife-related activities.
This year's Habitat & Access Stamp features a northern leopard frog. Last year's Habitat & Access Stamp featuring a bull moose was the most popular stamp in DEC history, with more than 25,000 sold.
CALL CENTER HOURS
Beginning Aug. 10, the DEC Call Center is accessible from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 1. Regular call center weekday hours will resume on Oct. 2.
Individuals should have the following items ready when buying a license:
Complete contact information (e.g. name, address, email address, telephone number);
• DEC customer ID number (if applicable);
• Proof of residency (e.g., driver's license or non-driver's ID with a valid New York State address); and
• If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card.
• If not already entered in DEC's automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases. For additional information, visit the General Sporting License webpage on DEC's website at tinyurl.com/yc8xxpty.
In July, DEC launched a new system for the sale of fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses. The new DEC Automated Licensing System (DECALS) includes user-friendly information to help users locate vendors, receive instant copies of a license, enter and view harvest information, and more.
Previous DECALS logins will not work in the new system. To access current accounts, click on the 'Sign Up' link on the new DECALS website at decals.vendor2.east.kalkomey.com and use date of birth and DEC customer ID number or a driver's license number to locate existing files and create a new login.
Please call DEC's customer service line at 866-933-2257 with any questions.
DEER MANAGEMENT PERMITS
Deer management permits are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through Oct. 1, 2020. DMPs are used to manage the deer herd and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale.
The chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period; hunters need not rush to apply. The 2020 chances of selection for a DMP in each Wildlife Management Unit are available online, through license issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332.
Detailed information on Deer Management Permits and this fall’s Deer Season Forecast is available on DEC’s website.
The new Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide, which provides an easy-to-read compendium of all pertinent rules and regulations, is available on the DEC Hunting Regulations webpage at tinyurl.com/ktyl7h.
A summary of hunting and trapping regulations is currently available at license issuing agents, and copies of the full hunting and trapping regulations guide will be available at license issuing agents beginning Sept. 1.
HUNTER EDUCATION
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must pass one or more courses before they can purchase a license. Traditionally, hunter and trapper education have been in-person courses taught by trained volunteer instructors certified by DEC.
In April 2020, DEC began offering online hunter education courses in response to COVID-19. Be sure to check the DEC website about the availability of both in-person and on-line courses before registering.
In-person courses have a field day where new hunters can get hands-on experience. All in-person courses are free of charge, but space may be limited. Currently, all in-person classes are cancelled through Aug. 31, but if and when they resume, will fill quickly, so be sure to sign-up early. Visit DEC’s website at tinyurl.com/ca8tq2v for more information on materials, including a list of courses and course registration.
All the requirements to earn a New York State hunter education certificate can also be met by completing DEC’s online hunter education course and passing the exam. Upon passing, participants will receive a hunter education certificate so they can purchase a hunting license. Participants must be New York State residents and the cost of the course is $19.95.
The online course can be accessed at DEC’s website at tinyurl.com/yxhkkon8.
New York State is also offering a new online bowhunter education certification course. Upon passing, hunters will receive their bowhunter education certificate so they can purchase a bowhunting privilege.
Participants must be New York State residents and the cost of the course is $30. The online course can be accessed at DEC’s website at tinyurl.com/yxndk7nq.
JUNIOR HUNTERS AND TRAPPERS
To foster the next generation of hunters in New York, DEC has expanded opportunities for junior hunters (licensees aged 12-15) and trappers (under 12 years old) by designating special youth hunts for deer, wild turkey, pheasants, and waterfowl.
These opportunities allow youth hunters and trappers to spend time in the field with experienced adults and gain the necessary knowledge and skills to become safe and responsible members of the hunting and trapping community.
More information about these programs and other opportunities for junior hunters and trappers is available on DEC's website at tinyurl.com/y4vx7gwm.
HUNTING SAFETY
The number of hunting-relating shooting incidents is declining, but even one incident is too many. Hunters can prevent injuries and fatalities by following the cardinal rules of hunting safety:
• Assume every gun to be loaded;
• Control the muzzle in a safe direction;
• Keep your finger off the trigger until firing;
• Be sure of your target and beyond; and
• Wear hunter orange.
Tree stand falls are a major cause of hunting injuries. These hunting-related injuries and fatalities are easily preventable. Hunters are advised to use a full-body harness and fall-arrest system and stay connected from the time you leave the ground until the time you return.
Check your stand (including straps and chains) every season and replace any worn or missing parts.
The proper use of tree stands and full-body harnesses will help to prevent injuries and fatalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.