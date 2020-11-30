Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.