ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced its continuation of opportunities to take antlerless deer on Valcour Island with antlerless deer tags issued through the Deer Management Assistance Program.
The program launched in the fall of 2020, and the DMAP tags will be available for Valcour Island for the upcoming hunting season.
Deer hunting is allowed on Valcour Island in the towns of Peru and Plattsburgh, Clinton County. DMAP tags are being issued to increase the opportunity to take antlerless deer during all open hunting seasons, which will help reduce deer numbers on the island and mitigate damage to its unique plant ecosystems.
Interested hunters must have a valid New York State hunting license to apply for tags. Tags are valid only for antlerless deer harvest on Valcour Island and will be awarded by a lottery drawing. Tag recipients will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the island, which requires a vessel suitable to navigate Lake Champlain waters. There is no preference for residents versus non-residents. The application deadline is Sept. 15.
The duration of the program and the number of tags issued each year may vary depending on success of the program and environmental factors that affect deer populations. This program is not available for DEC employees or their immediate families.
To apply for tags or find more information about this and other DMAP opportunities on New York State lands, visit DEC’s website, www.dec.ny.gov.
