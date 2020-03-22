ALBANY — The State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a statewide residential brush burning ban, according to a press release.
The ban will run from March 16 to May 14, as the DEC wants to remind residents that conditions for wildfires are heightened in springtime when most wildfires occur.
"While many associate wildfires with the western United States, the start of spring weather and the potential for dry conditions increase the risk for wildfires in New York," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "To protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning during the high-risk fire season to reduce the potential for wildfires. The burn ban has effectively reduced the number of wildfires over the last decade, and we're encouraging New Yorkers to put safety first."
Warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise, and the DEC will post a fire danger map rating forecast daily for the 2020 fire season on the DEC's website.
Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in New York State. When temperatures are warmer and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily and be further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.
Complying with the burn ban prevents unnecessary burdens on and dangers to state resources and local responders.
Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but should never be left unattended.
Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round. For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to DEC’s FIREWISE New York website.
