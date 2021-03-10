PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday an annual statewide ban on residential brush burning that will start March 16 and last until May 14.
“With spring approaching, DEC is reminding residents that conditions for wildfires are heightened in springtime when most wildfires occur,” a release by the DEC said.
"While wildfires are more visible in the western part of the country, the start of spring brings an increased risk of wildfires right here in New York," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "In an effort to protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning for two months starting on March 16, when dry conditions are highest.”
Although some areas of the state remain blanketed in snow, the DEC warned that warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions. The DEC will post a Fire Danger Map rating for the 2021 fire season on its website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in the state, the release said.
Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in New York State, the DEC said.
“When temperatures are warmer and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily and be further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation,” the DEC’s release said. “In 2020, DEC Forest Rangers extinguished 192 wildfires that burned a total of more than 1,122 acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are volunteer, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires.”
New York first introduced restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution, the DEC said.
“The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur,” the DEC said. “Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but people should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round.”
Forest Rangers, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and local authorities enforce the burn ban, the DEC said. Violators of the State's open burning regulation are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense, the DEC said.
Residents can find more information on fire safety and prevention on the DEC’s website at dec.ny.gov.
