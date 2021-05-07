Day of Prayer celebrated

PLATTSBURGH — Dozens gathered at City Hall Thursday, sharing songs and speeches while sitting on the hall’s steps, as a part of this year’s National Day of Prayer and Reflection.
The day of prayer has been observed across the country after Congress set aside the first Thursday of May for the event in 1952.
Multiple denominations gathered Thursday at City Hall for the annual event, which has been traditionally observed by evangelical Christians.
Blankets were set out on the hall’s steps to attract residents. Organizers extended offers to join as well. A large wooden cross and red, white and blue balloons were on display for the event.
The event lasted from 6 to 7 p.m., with another event observing the day of prayer in Mooers from 7 to 8 p.m.
On an easel facing observers at City Hall, a large proclamation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo read:
"This year's observance gives us cause to reflect on our faith as we look for guidance and protection of America and its people, mindful of recent domestic and global events that present challenges," the proclamation read.
"The National Day of Prayer will be observed in churches, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship across the state and nation, and it is fitting that New Yorkers of all faiths and backgrounds join to honor the legacy we share as a nation dedicated to an enduring belief in spiritual freedom as well as all freedoms upon which this nation is founded."
