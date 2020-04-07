PLATTSBURGH — Candidates for the 45th State Senate District shared their concerns over the Fiscal Year 2021 State Budget.
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) characterized it as "an example of one-party control that misses the mark," while Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, argued that the state, and not counties' sales tax revenues, should fund a pool for distressed hospitals and nursing homes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
'COMPLETE SECRECY'
The budget was negotiated in "complete secrecy" and gives Gov. Andrew Cuomo "unprecedented new powers," Stec said in a statement.
"Through the guidance of the governor, his budget director now has the ability to unilaterally make his own cuts to essential services throughout the ensuing year.
Education, health care, infrastructure and support for our local highway departments, services to support older New Yorkers, people with disabilities and our most vulnerable residents are all potentially on the governor's chopping block."
Stec noted what he considered two positives: the budget closed its $15 billion gap without new taxes on middle-class families and aid to schools was maintained at current levels.
"New York State has long struggled with affordability, and adding even more taxes during this time of uncertainty and chaos would have been disastrous."
MORE BAD THAN GOOD
But Stec argued that there is more bad than good in the budget.
He and his Republican colleagues offered a budget amendment to provide assistance to small business owners during this time, which the Assembly majority rejected, he said.
"That will make getting our economy back on track even more difficult."
Stec also took issue with how the notification for prison closures went from one year to 90 days, a move he said showed complete disregard for correctional staff.
"How the governor could expect correctional families to constantly live in fear of a three-month notice, where they almost surely will have to uproot their lives, take their kids out of schools and possibly move across the state to another facility, is completely misguided."
Stec said a $425 million tax credit for Hollywood film productions should have been delegated to helping small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
A vocal advocate for a full repeal of the criminal justice reforms that took effect this year, the assemblyman was disappointed by the "weak, half-measures" put forward.
These changes both expanded the list of bailable offenses and extended the amount of time prosecutors have to submit their discovery to the defense by five to 20 days.
“We need to do more to help see our communities through the challenges we face," Stec said.
"As an assemblyman and as our next state senator, I will continue working hard to fight for policies and plans that make sense for our region and our values.”
SHIFTED BURDEN TO COUNTIES
Davis agreed that the $250 million fund for distressed hospitals and nursing homes needed to be created.
"But that is something that the state should be funding, not passing that onto the counties."
The state had also elected to take a portion of counties' sales tax as part of last year's budget for Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) funding.
"Treasurers and finance directors from around the state, when we all talked, it was our concern that if the state starts diverting our sales tax, they may do it again in the future," Davis said.
"Here we are a year later, granted in extraordinary circumstances."
States were being pressured not to raise taxes to address the coronavirus crisis, Davis continued.
"They’ve just shifted the financial burden to the counties, which in essence is doing exactly the same thing."
Davis estimates that the counties in the 45th State Senate District will end up contributing $2.3 million to this fund over the next two years.
"We’re already going to suffer a huge amount by the loss of sales tax revenue and to have that kind of hit, ... it’s hard to fathom how badly that’s going to affect us when we’re already going to see this major decline in sales tax revenue."
'HARD DECISIONS'
Davis expressed concern over cuts in funding for community colleges, to which she feels the state has not been paying its fair share.
But she was glad to see some changes to bail reform as well as expanded assistance, such as housing and support services, for homeless veterans.
Prior to the pandemic, Davis would have planned to focus on infrastructure and cell broadband during budget negotiations and making sure the state was living up to its legal requirement for education funding, but it's a different world now.
"Certainly I can’t imagine that we’re going to be able to fund almost anything in the way we have in the past. And there are going to have to be hard decisions."
Speaking as a treasurer, Davis said Clinton County's department heads do an extraordinary job of keeping budgets in line, so there really is "no fat to cut off."
"We’re going to have to look at where we spend the majority of our money and really how are we going to cut enough so that we don’t have to institute major raises in property taxes."
