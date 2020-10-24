Davis: 'People deserve to be heard'

PLATTSBURGH — If elected to the State Senate, Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis plans to look at every bill through a fiscal lens.
"It doesn’t matter if somebody’s got a D or R next to their name," said the Plattsburgh Democrat, who is running against Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) to succeed State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).
"Tell me how we’re going to pay for it. We’re the highest-taxed state in the country and ... especially in this crisis, with the budget that we’re going to experience, we need somebody who has a financial background.”
DESERVE TO BE HEARD
Davis said she decided to run to represent the 45th State Senate District because she wants to make people’s lives better and is concerned that Stec is "hyper-partisan."
In her positions as town assessor and treasurer, she said, she had to be political to get the job.
“But once you’re there, you have to treat everyone the same and that’s the way government is supposed to work.”
Davis believes she has a good record working with people from both parties, noting her tenure as treasurer has seen Democratic- and Republican-controlled county legislatures.
Both Little and her predecessor, the late Ronald B. Stafford, made people feel represented, she said.
“People deserve to be heard and that’s very important to me.”
MAJORITY MEMBERSHIP
Davis believes she could use her skills as treasurer to bring her perspective to members of the State Senate's Finance Committee, even though it is not likely she would be assigned there in her freshman year.
She feels it is important for the 45th district to be represented by someone in the majority, which is likely to stay Democratic in both the State Senate and Assembly.
"You get a vote either way; what you’re talking about is the voice that makes the difference," Davis said.
“It’s having those conversations because, like it or not, the Democrats have enough votes in the Senate that they don’t have to talk to their Republican colleagues.”
Asked how she would make inroads for upstate in a downstate-focused body, Davis said she still keeps up with who’s who on Long Island, where she is from; has made connections throughout the state through Kiwanis; and is a known entity to certain major players, such as State Senate Maj. Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
She added that being the only state senator from northeastern New York and a "straight shooter" would help her stand out.
“No one ever needs to guess what I’m thinking or feeling about them, I’ll tell them, and I think there’s just not enough of that in politics these days.”
BUDGET SOLUTIONS
Davis said the state’s budget shortfalls that have been further exacerbated by COVID-19 should not be made up on the backs of property taxpayers.
She supports a millionaires and billionaires tax, even as a temporary measure, to help deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
She argued that public infrastructure and education helped them to be successful, so now is a time for them to step up and help out.
Davis is not a big government proponent, and said the state must look at inefficiencies where it is wasting money or duplicating efforts.
Agencies that do not provide direct services should also be scrutinized, she added.
Davis considers schools essential and said, if she goes to Albany, she would advocate for educational funding the state has come up short on.
She does not believe states will recover from COVID-19 without federal stimulus money, criticizing the partisanship in Washington, D.C., that has hindered negotiations.
“Otherwise, what’s going to happen? There’s going to be massive layoffs. That just creates more problems, more economic instability.”
CELL, BROADBAND
The North Country needs infrastructure in order to attract and retain people, Davis said, pointing in particular to water, sewer, cell service and broadband.
Expanding cell and broadband requires a combination of things, including holding telecommunication companies accountable, making sure downstate representatives are aware of Upstate’s needs and incentivizing development, she said.
It is not acceptable for parents to have to seek out a parking lot where their kids can use the internet and do homework, Davis added.
“Our students are going to fall behind. It’s not an if, it’s a when."
POLICE, BAIL REFORM
Davis believes the governor’s executive order mandating that municipalities conduct comprehensive reviews of and submit plans of improvement for their police agencies was a good directive. She does not support defunding the police, and instead favors giving them more resources.
For example, she said police departments should look at programs that bring mental health professionals in to both ride-along in non-violent situations and help officers deal with what they witness.
Davis said Plattsburgh City Police's Community Resource Center is a great model for other areas, and added that police need training to, at least, be aware of their own unconscious bias.
She would not have voted for bail reform the first time around, noting that, even with the changes made through the budget process this year, judicial discretion was still lacking.
Davis also would have opposed giving Gov. Andrew Cuomo the ability to close correctional facilities with 90 days’ notice, noting how the physical assets left behind employ no one.
“They shouldn’t have any conversations until we can figure out what we’re going to do when a correctional facility closes. They’ve never solved that problem."
GREEN ECONOMY
Davis said she was disappointed in Stec’s nay vote on the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, since the environment fuels the North Country's tourist economy.
“And if you want to get down to it, how can you be against clean air and clean water?”
She said Plattsburgh has a green economy, noting Nova Bus’ contracts for all-electric buses, and proposed looking at ways to expand that throughout the district.
That would involve "making sure that we’re using what we’re good at, which is manufacturing, and try to expand that into other green economies.”
