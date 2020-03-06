PLATTSBURGH — Mirroring the national election, as the race for City of Plattsburgh Mayor heats up, some key players are clearing out.
Republican Nadim Dergham recently pulled his name from the list of candidates, and on Thursday night, Democrat Miles Davis announced he had done the same.
The combination of news left Scott Beebie as the race's sole Republican and only three Democrats in the mix, including incumbent Mayor Colin Read, Area 9 Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest and downtown business owner Tenzin Dorjee.
Davis planned to make his announcement on the steps of City Hall next week, but the local student released the news via Facebook instead.
"Because of many things — family issues, timing, petition season — I'm going to announce early," his Thursday night post says. "Effective immediately I am withdrawing from the mayor's campaign
A month ago it was a three-way race with two honest people who wanted to better our city," it continues. "Now, however, it has turned for the worse. It has become a battle of ego and selfishness.
Of deceit and lies."
DAVIS FOR DORJEE
Davis, a 22-year-old graduate of Peru Central High School, announced his campaign plans back in October.
Though some had discounted his age, Davis thought he would be a good fit for the city mayor seat, citing plans to better connect with city residents and its emergency crews.
Per his recent post, Davis endorsed Dorjee, stating the pair would "unite the front against those who would play dirty. With us united, we will take the city back to the hands of the people."
Dorjee later told The Press-Republican that he was grateful for the support.
"We share very similar concerns about what is going on right now," he said. "We've always communicated with each other with where we stand on issues that are of concern to his people and to the people that I've talked to.
His team and my team, we have been talking for about a week now, and now we're going to join hands and, moving forward, we will be working together."
ON A QUEST
Dorjee said he has started to gather signatures for the June 23rd primary.
"I'm in it for the whole way, or as long as it will take me," the downtown restaurant owner said. "If the people want to support the direction that I'm taking them — then I am in it for the long run."
Also looking for a spot on the primary ballot was Rosenquest, who announced in late February that he would try for the mayor's seat.
The 44-year-old ran in the 2013 city mayor election and was defeated by Republican James Calnon.
On his recently launched website, the Area 9 legislator says his campaign would focus on inclusive government, the rebuild of community partnerships, open lines of communication, positive economic development and the re-establishment of trust.
FACEBOOK FUMBLE
When launching his campaign, Rosenquest had renamed and reused a former Facebook page to promote his candidacy.
That page, once supporting local economic development projects, had raked in followers back in 2013, garnering a 1,500-plus following.
Once the page started to promote the Democrat for the November 2020 election, some of those online users were caught off guard, with one person asking, "Have I been hacked? How am I following this page without having 'liked' it?"
Some appeared happy Rosenquest had entered the mayor's race, but others, like the one above, seemed confused to be following the campaign page and a few accused the candidate of using the page, and its strong following, to further his political career.
A NEW PAGE
About a week after making the name change, Rosenquest posted an explanation.
"Friends — we've been following and listening to the concerns that members of our community have expressed about us reusing this page for the campaign," the post says. "Most of you on this page started following it shortly after the 2013 election to stay tuned and get involved with the number of community projects we launched after that election.
Because this page had no active purpose, was dormant and because Facebook makes page name and purpose changes public, we felt it OK to repurpose the page," it continues.
"We truly believe in transparency, open lines of communication and re-establishing trust and we feel this is our opportunity to show we really mean that."
The page's name was later changed to "Rosenquest Unused" and a new Facebook page was launched.
That one had nearly 140 supporters as of Friday afternoon and could be found at: https://www.facebook.com/RosenquestForMayor/.
MAYOR'S NOT DONE
Read, current mayor of the City of Plattsburgh, was elected for his first term in 2017, after serving as a county legislator.
The SUNY Plattsburgh professor had announced spring of last year that he would run again, saying he needed more time to finish what he had started.
He had discussed more plans to tighten the city's budget, incorporate green initiatives and wrap up the city's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
"Things aren't just fixed enough for me to be comfortable to say, 'OK. Everything's done. I'm done,' because it isn't done, yet," Read had told The Press-Republican last May.
"I was always determined to stick it out for as long as it was necessary to put the city in a really sound financial, organizational perspective."
The incumbent recently garnered the support from the Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee, earning its endorsement for the 2020 race.
GOP CANDIDATE
Beebie, a former Plattsburgh City Police lieutenant, announced his mayoral campaign in mid-February and is the last Republican standing.
The 51-year-old had said, if elected, he would focus on the city's fiscal standing, as well as its relationships with neighboring municipalities and the region.
Though fellow Republican and local businessman Nadim Dergham had planned to primary the candidate, a few days after Beebie received the Plattsburgh City Republican Committee's endorsement, Dergham backed out.
"This does not end interest in the politics of our beloved city or the North Country," he had announced. "I appreciate all of the kind words given by so many of you, and I hope that someday I will be able to serve the community in the way that it so rightly deserves.
Unfortunately, this is not that time."
As of Friday afternoon, Beebie said his signatures had been going well.
"I'm telling everybody this is my education tour," he said. "I want to hear what their views are, what their opinions are — I want to listen."
FAR FROM OVER
Candidates could begin gathering signatures in late February and were expected to file them between Monday, March 30 and Thursday, April 2.
As for Davis, he said his work in local politics was far from over.
"In 2022, I will be running for City Council member," his recent post says. "Not sure if I'll be running as a Democrat or an independent yet, but I'll update everyone as we go along."
The former mayoral candidate will host an informational session Thursday, March 12 at noon on the steps of City Hall.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
