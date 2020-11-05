PLATTSBURGH — After refraining from calling the 45th State Senate District race one way or the other on election night, Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat from Plattsburgh, conceded to Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) Wednesday.
Davis told The Press-Republican that her shift in position came with looking at ballot totals in greater detail.
She said the number of absentee ballots that had been returned by Monday about equaled Stec's lead. Unofficial results gave the assemblyman 67,281 votes to the treasurer's 39,831, making for a difference of 27,450.
"You'd have to win every single one of them and that's just not possible," Davis said.
‘DIFFICULT CALL’
The two candidates ran to see who North Country voters would select to succeed State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) who, after 18 years in the seat, will retire at the end of this year.
Davis announced her candidacy at the end of May 2019, and Stec entered the race last December, just short of one week after Little made public her plans to step down.
The assemblyman declared victory Tuesday night, telling The Press-Republican just after midnight Wednesday that his lead was greater than the number of absentee ballots that had been returned.
He later said that Davis called him Wednesday afternoon, a conversation he described as brief but polite.
"I’m sure that was a difficult call for her to make."
COVID-19 IMPACT
Davis still wants every vote counted, and said she would have waited longer to call the race if early and Election Day votes had created a smaller spread.
"It’s certainly disappointing — you put in all that time and effort for almost a year-and-a-half, but I certainly can’t be disappointed with the process," she reflected.
"We did everything we possibly could have done. Our team was fantastic."
She said the COVID-19 pandemic hampered her preferred grassroots campaign strategy of boots-on-the-ground door-knocking and contended that, as a county treasurer, she did not have the time Stec was afforded as a state legislator to be able to travel the district.
Stec said he was in “every nook and cranny of the district,” referencing stops documented on his Facebook page, and said COVID-19 necessitated innovation in campaigning since group sizes had to be smaller and there were many fewer events.
“This year, you had to create your own calendar and that takes a little creativity, a little gumption, a little initiative.”
Echoing the Facebook post announcing her concession, Davis wished Stec well.
"I hope that he does everything in his power to represent all the people of the 45th, whether they agree with him or not or have a different stance, that he listens to all sides and does what’s best for the North Country."
FINISHING UP
Stec plans to finish out his time in the Assembly responding to constituent calls and preparing for his transition to the upper house.
He noted that most of his current district is contained within the 45th State Senate District's boundaries, and that there is overlap in the issues he plans to focus on addressing, such as flooding, road salt contamination, energy issues, the budget and broadband and cell service.
And COVID-19 remains a factor that has exacerbated those. For example, the state’s $6 billion budget gap has increased to at least $14 billion.
“It’ll only get worse if we don’t get the economy going again,” Stec said. “We’re going to have some very difficult financial decisions to make and we can’t just keep doing business as usual.”
COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS
Looking ahead to State Senate committee assignments, Stec said he has expressed interest in two: the Environmental Conservation Committee and the Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee.
Stec has been the ranking member of the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee throughout his tenure. He said continuing that assignment in the Senate was of importance to the district and also of personal interest to him as an avid hiker, Adirondack 46-er and son of a retired forest ranger.
The assemblyman is, himself, a veteran, having served eight years in the U.S. Navy, and is both the son of a veteran and the grandson of two.
Asked about the Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee, Stec said the sheer number of prisons in the 45th Senate District would also make that assignment a good fit. He added that people on the campaign trail would often ask him what he was hearing surrounding possible closures, since a budget bill passed earlier this year allows Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close a facility with 90 days’ notice.
“This is a big issue that’s like a black cloud hanging over the top of these COs (correction officers) and their families in the North Country, so I know it’s important in the district.”
COMMITMENT
Davis plans to run for re-election as treasurer next year and bring the lessons she learned from campaigning for State Senate during COVID-19 to that race.
Those include being creative about how to get in front of voters, such as putting on outdoor and Zoom events.
"(Running for treasurer) will be my focus, it will not be thinking about any other future race," she said, when asked about future plans.
Davis said she was grateful for the opportunity to run for State Senate, and noted that it is always challenging to get people to run for office.
"I will also give kudos to everyone who ran regardless of party this year in such a challenging time.
"It is a commitment to your community to run for office, so it was an honor."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
--
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.