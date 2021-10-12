PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Treasurer's Office has filed the combined notice and petition of foreclosure, giving official notice to those who have not paid their property taxes for 2020 or prior years.
At the Clinton County Legislature's Finance Committee meeting last week, County Treasurer Kimberly Davis explained that those being notified include not only the delinquent taxpayers, but also anyone considered an interested party, such as someone who has a mortgage or lien against a property.
Letters to people who fall into both groups were mailed out last week.
"So if someone says, you know, 'Why did I get this?' That's why," Davis told the legislators. "They are an interested party to someone who is headed to foreclosure."
FEWER THAN USUAL
At this stage, there are normally about 500 properties headed to foreclosure, which get whittled down to 40 or 50, Davis said.
She expected the number to be much higher given that the county has not had a foreclosure auction since 2019.
"It is actually lower — 472 — so it's a good sign," Davis said.
She plans to do a deeper dive into why that is the case, looking at whether more taxpayers took advantage of extended deadlines for entering long-term installment contracts and signed up, or if people utilized federal stimulus payments to get caught up.
Davis advises anyone who starts to fall behind on their taxes to contact her office about their options.
INTERESTED PARTIES
Davis told the Press-Republican her office will be able to provide people with information about what makes them an interested party in a foreclosure and why they are being notified.
She explained that, if the property is foreclosed on, such parties lose their rights to go after any proceeds from the sale of the property.
They can pay those taxes so that they do not lose their interest. However, that does not give them a right to the property, Davis added.
"In some states, you can actually buy the tax lien and then you have an ownership interest in the property. That does not happen in Clinton County."
FINAL EXTENSION?
The initial statewide foreclosure moratorium, aimed at providing relief to those experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, expired May 1 and was extended through Aug. 31.
In September, it was extended again through Jan. 15, 2022, well before Clinton County normally forecloses on properties, in April.
"In my conversations with other county treasurers, we do think that this (extension) will be the last one," Davis said.
Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 is listed as the last date people may redeem their interests in or legal rights to a property by paying the unpaid tax liens, according to the notice that ran in the Press-Republican's Oct. 9 and 10 weekend edition.
Davis explained that people may still pay their back taxes after that date, but her office will begin paperwork to be filed with the judge who signs the order initiating the 45-day countdown to foreclosure.
Property owners have up until that final foreclosure date in April to make payment.
